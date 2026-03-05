DJ Moore Trade Could Signal Big Value for Vikings WR Jordan Addison

If the Chicago Bears received a 2026 second-round pick for wide receiver DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick, how much could the Minnesota Vikings get for Jordan Addison?

Moore, 29, signed a four-year, $110 million contract extension with Chicago in 2024, so the Bills are inheriting a wide receiver who is signed through 2029 with annual cap hits of $24.5 million, according to Over the Cap.

The second-round pick the Bills sent to Chicago is the 60th overall pick. That's a valuable pick in any draft, but perhaps extremely valuable this year. According to NFL Network draft scout Daniel Jeremiah, picks 50-75 are the "sweet spot" of this year's draft.

"I see the sweet spot in this draft between 50-75," Jeremiah said Thursday. "There are going to be a bunch of solid starters in that range. The edge rusher, CB or WR you get at 75 will be graded almost identically to the one you’d get at 45."

Moore is currently set to be the 13th-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL in 2026. Addison is set to make $4.3 million next season, but he's cerrtainly going to get a big contract either this offseason or next offseason. The question is whether he'll sign with Minnesota or another team.

The Vikings have until May 1 to accept or decline Addison's fifth-year option. Because he's a very good No. 2 receiver behind Justin Jefferson, it makes sense for the Vikings to pick up his option and try to sign him to an extension. However, if he's going to cost $20+ million annually, it might make more sense for the salary cap-strapped Vikings to trade him and instead sign Jalen Nailor to an extension for a reported $12-$15 million per season.

The idea of trading Addison for a second-round pick in a deep wide receiver draft is an interesting opportunity, especially when guys like Adam Schefter are saying the trades are just getting started. They could really ramp up next week before free agency officially begins with the legal tampering period on March 11.

"The free agent class, in the eyes of some, has some real strengths, but it's not a very deep class, and teams have more money than they've ever had before," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "Teams are opting, I think here, to trade for players, and I don't think we're done."

"We've had four trades already this week and this is what we expected..



The free agent class isn't very deep and these teams have more money than ever before..



Teams are opting to trade for players and I don't think they're done" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/NNawiZBmAM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2026

Addison could be very appealing to teams in need of a wide receiver because the wide receiver group in free agency isn't very strong. You needn't look much further than seeing Alec Pierce's name at the top of the list. Pierce, a big play threat, had 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Addison, if he were a free agent, would probably be viewed as a better player than anyone in this year's free agency wide receiver class. He just turned 24 years old, and he had 19 receiving touchdowns through his first two seasons in the league before bad quarterback play stunted his production in 2025.

Trading Addison doesn't make the Vikings a better team, but they would at least have the opportunity to bring back Nailor and avoid a total letdown by finding a quality rookie in the draft.

Would the Chiefs give up the 40th pick for Addison? Patrick Mahomes could make Addison a top-10 receiver in the NFL. Maybe the Ravens would send Minnesota No. 45 to give Lamar Jackson a stud to go alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. Perhaps Pittsburgh wants to give Aaron Rodgers (if he returns) or their next quarterback another weapon in exchange for the 53rd pick. San Francisco has the 58th pick. Would they deal it for Addison?

The Vikings have the 18th overall pick in the first round and the 49th overall pick in the second round, plus two picks in the third round (Nos. 82 and 97), the latter being a compensatory pick. Adding another second-round pick could be a big boost for a team that is cutting costs with the expected release of veterans Aaron Jones (RB), Javon Hargrave (DT), and Jonathan Allen (DT).