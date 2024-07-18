Analyst names Vikings' under-the-radar rookie 'who could thrive' in 2024
Can Gabriel Murphy be this year's version of Ivan Pace Jr. for the Vikings? There are quite a few similarities between the two undrafted free agents. Both were dominant college players and projected fourth-round picks in their drafts who went unselected due to size concerns. The big reason why Murphy, who stuffed the stat sheet at UCLA last year, wasn't picked is that he has unusually short arms for an edge rusher.
The 5'10" Pace proved last year that size isn't everything, putting together an incredible rookie season for the Vikings. They're hoping Murphy, too, can overcome his lack of length and become an NFL contributor. There's certainly a lot to like about his potential when you look past arm length. Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen recently named Murphy as one of his top seven "under-the-radar Day 3, UDFA rookies who could thrive" this season.
"Murphy was overshadowed by his teammate Laiatu Latu at UCLA but many expected him to be a draft pick himself," Klassen wrote. "Murphy earned a high fifth-round grade from Bleacher Report front-seven scout Matt Holder and ranked 111th on Arif Hasan's consensus big board. The industry at large saw Murphy as a player with NFL potential. That's for good reason, too. Murphy certainly lacks the bulk and physicality of an immediate starting defensive end but his athletic tools are undeniable. Murphy brings an explosive first step and the quickness to work two-way goes effectively. Moreover, Murphy has solid flexibility around the arc and finds ways to keep his legs churning through contact so as to not get run around the back of the pocket."
Murphy, who got $245,000 guaranteed to sign with the Vikings, landed in a great spot. His athleticism should make him a nice fit in Brian Flores' aggressive scheme, where he could be used in various blitz packages if he earns his way onto the field. Murphy doesn't have a realistic path to a starting spot like Pace did last year, but it's not too hard to envision him competing with Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II for the No. 4 OLB role behind Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Dallas Turner.
If you're looking for a sleeper to watch in training camp, Murphy — who will be wearing No. 59 — is a great one.
Related: 10 players generating the most buzz ahead of Vikings training camp