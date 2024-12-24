Announcers set for pivotal Vikings-Packers NFC North battle
The Vikings' pivotal Week 17 battle with the Green Bay Packers was flexed from the noon slate into the 3:25 p.m. window and now FOX's No. 1 team will be on the broadcast.
Minnesota's battle with its border rival will be America's Game of the Week. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer alongside Tom Brady as the color commentator. Erin Andrews will be on the sideline with Tom Rinaldi and Mike Pereira also on the broadcast.
The Vikings opened the season with some big games, but Sunday will be their biggest of the season to date. It's undoubtedly the biggest game on the Sunday slate and all eyes will be on Minneapolis with FOX's top broadcast crew.
