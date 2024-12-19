Announcers set for Vikings-Seahawks as forecast calls for rain in Seattle
Rain? In Seattle? In December? Color us shocked.
It is the rainy season in the Pacific Northwest and Mother Nature could bring some wet conditions to Lumen Field for Sunday's 3:05 p.m. CT kickoff between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. The game is pivotal for both teams as the Seahawks battle the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC West crown and the Vikings try to stick with the Detroit Lions in the NFC North while also competing for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
According to the National Weather Service, the Seattle area will see consistent rain chances through next week, with a stronger storm system possibly impacting the area on Sunday.
Timing will be key, but it definitely looks like a wet Sunday afternoon is on tap as the NWS says weather models "continue to show potential for rounds of strong winds and periods of moderate to heavy rainfall Sunday and beyond."
Meanwhile, the announcers for Sunday's game have been revealed as FOX's No. 3 trio.
Adam Amin will handle play-by-play and Mark Sanchez will be the analyst, with Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines.
This will be the third Vikings game with Amin on the call this season and the second for Sanchez.