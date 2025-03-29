Asante Samuel Jr. to the Vikings in 5 weeks? The wildest NFL speculation yet
- The odds of this story ending with the Vikings signing Asante Samuel Jr. are probably low.
- We'll laugh with you for now while waiting with bated breath to see what happens.
Imagine a Minnesota Vikings secondary with Asante Samuel Jr. working at cornerback.
The 2021 second-round pick is one of the best remaining free agents and the Vikings could still use some help in the cornerback room even though they've re-signed pro bowler Byron Murphy Jr., signed Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah, and are getting 2023 second-round pick Mekhi Blackmon back from a torn ACL.
You're probably wondering, 'Why are we even talking about the Vikings and Samuel Jr.?" Well, we're doing this as a bit of an experiment to see how things play out over the next five weeks based on some of the most unbelievable speculation you'll come across. It comes from Phil Mackey at SKOR North.
On Friday, Mackey told a story that he heard from an anonymous person who cited a story from his neighbor. Yes, you should be laughing by now. Anyway, let's continue with Mackey telling the story from the eyes of an anonymous listener who said he received a text message from his daughter, who was on vacation in Fort Lauderdale this past week.
"She's at SWAY Nightclub with some friends when she noticed a young man in a Vikings cap with an entourage around him," Mackey explained. "She's a big football fan and made her way toward him and asked if he played for the Vikings. He kind of smiled and said 'it won't be official for about five weeks, but yes.' She then asked for his name and he introduced himself as Asante."
Quick fact: Asante Samuel Jr. is originally from Fort Lauderdale and SWAY Nightclub is a real place.
Adding more merit to the possibility that this is real is that in five weeks the NFL draft will have passed, so it would theoretically make sense for the Vikings to wait to sign him until then because it won't factor into the 2026 compensation pick formula.
SKOR North is known for their "reckless speculation" segments, and this one takes the cake. Who knows, maybe Mackey and company are pulling a fast one for engagement and entertainment, or maybe they really received an honest report from someone who wants to remain anonymous.
Maybe Samuel Jr. was there and was wearing a Vikings hat. Maybe it really happened and Samuel Jr. was being honest. Maybe it really happened and Samuel Jr. was just trolling the individual.
We'll never know unless Samuel Jr. winds up signing with the Vikings in about five weeks. If he does, this is going to go down as one of the all-time great moments of speculation.
According to Over The Cap, the Vikings still have around $21.9 million left in cap space. That's more than enough to land a cornerback like Samuel Jr., who is coming off an injury that limited him to four games last season.
In four seasons with the Chargers, Samuel Jr. has six interceptions with 37 passes defensed and 26 pass breakups. He's a ball-hawking cornerback who has elite skills and is only 25 years old.
We'll laugh with you for now while waiting with bated breath to see where Samuel Jr. winds up.