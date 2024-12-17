Bears mocked Vikings' Skol chant while down 10 and lost in a blowout
Things never seems to end well for opponents who mock the Vikings' Skol chant, but Monday night was a pretty egregious example of a questionable time to pull out that celebration.
After an interception in the second quarter against Minnesota, Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson clapped his hands above his head in front of the ESPN cameras. The only issues? The Bears were already down 10-0 at the time, and because it happened on fourth down, the interception actually cost them seven yards of field position.
The Bears went three and out on the ensuing possession, got another chance due to a special teams penalty on the Vikings, and then got stuffed on fourth and 1 for the second time in the game's opening half. They never cut their deficit to single digits over the remainder of a 30-12 loss. They're now 4-10 and haven't won a game in over two months.
The Vikings, meanwhile, are 12-2 and haven't lost in close to two months. They only needed a B- or C+ performance to cruise to a three-score win over the dysfunctional, lifeless Bears in primetime.
Stevenson, you may remember, was the culprit in the loss that sparked this eight-game losing streak for Chicago in October. He was caught on camera getting into it with fans in Washington before realizing the play had started, leaving his assignment, and deflecting the Commanders' Hail Mary into the arms of Noah Brown.
Later in this game, Stevenson got beaten deep by Jordan Addison and committed a 30-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone, setting up the Vikings' third touchdown of the night.
He's not the first Vikings opponent to mock the Skol chant, and he won't be the last. The Cardinals' Zach Pascal did it a couple weeks ago in a loss. Many others have done it and paid the price, most notably then-Saints head coach Sean Payton before the Minneapolis Miracle. But at least Pascal and Payton did it while their teams were winning. To do it while down ten points was quite the choice from Stevenson.
