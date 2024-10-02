Bill Belichick weighs in on Vikings' hypothetical Darnold/McCarthy decision
As Sam Darnold has exceeded all external expectations by leading the NFL in passing touchdowns and passer rating amid the Vikings' 4-0 start, a forward-looking question has started to come up in discussions. If he keeps this up all year, what does Minnesota do? Would they still let Darnold walk in free agency and hand over the keys to unproven rookie J.J. McCarthy?
The answer is almost certainly still yes, considering how high the Vikings are on McCarthy and the benefits that his rookie contract gives them in terms of keeping and adding talent elsewhere. Even if Darnold plays well all season, the plan would likely still be to thank him for his efforts and wish him best of luck on his next team (where he'll be making a lot more than $10 million).
The one thing that could change that plan might be a Super Bowl victory. Legendary former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who won six of those, made that point on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
"I think it would definitely change things if that were to happen," Belichick said. "That's what happened with Brady, that's what happened with Kurt Warner and Trent Green (on the 1999 Rams). When your quarterback takes you to the Super Bowl championship, what else do you want them to do? That's a pretty big commitment to make."
"I don't know all the details, that's certainly an internal decision, and they've done an excellent job of putting that team together," Belichick added. "Having two quarterbacks is a lot better than having none, we all know that."
Ultimately, the Darnold-McCarthy decision is a bridge the Vikings can cross when they get there. We're just four games into a 17-game season and playoffs, and the only way it's even a discussion next spring is if Darnold continues to play at an extremely high level all year. So far, he's been incredible, taking full advantage of this situation with Kevin O'Connell and all of the pieces around him on a talented roster.
"Sam is playing great," Belichick said. "He's really been pretty good everywhere except the Jets. Everybody that's had him has liked him, and I've talked to coaches that have been complimentary not only of his skills but his work ethic, his attitude, great teammate. He's doing what a lot of people thought he would do. It's a great opportunity for him and he's taken advantage of it, just like Baker Mayfield did, Geno Smith, guys like that."
If Darnold does keep this up all season, there will be those who argue that the Vikings would be crazy to move on from a proven quarterback, even if they'll have to give him a major raise on his next contract. The opposing argument would be that if O'Connell can get this out of Darnold, get MVP-level play from Kirk Cousins early in 2023, and even draw competent performances out of Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens, why can't McCarthy be next to thrive in the Vikings' offense? They loved what they saw from the rookie this offseason and the advantage of his rookie contract is a very real piece of the equation.
But again, that's a hypothetical decision for a future moment. For now, Darnold and the Vikings are hoping to keep their strong start to this season rolling for as long as they can.