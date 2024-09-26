Border battle: Three important stats to know about the 2-1 Packers
The stage is set for an exciting matchup in the 128th border battle on Sunday. The 3-0 Vikings, who are among the best early stories in the NFL, are going up against the 2-1 Packers, who have pulled off two straight wins without their starting quarterback.
Whether Jordan Love or Malik Willis starts at QB looms large ahead of this game, but playing the Packers at Lambeau Field will be a tough test no matter who gets the nod (and it seems like it'll be Love). Here are three notable stats to know about Green Bay's three-game start to the season.
1. Nine takeaways
The Packers lead the NFL with nine takeaways in three games. They also lead the league with a +7 turnover differential, having given the ball away just twice. Green Bay has seven interceptions — five of them from star defensive backs Xavier McKinney and Jaire Alexander — and a pair of fumble recoveries. Granted, they've played Will Levis and Anthony Richardson over the last two weeks, but they also took the ball away from Jalen Hurts three times in the opener in Brazil.
Taking care of the ball will have to be a major point of emphasis for Sam Darnold and the Vikings this week — as is always the case. The Vikings are sixth in the league with a +2 turnover differential, but they have given it away four times in three games. Darnold needs to make good decisions against a ball-hawking defense coordinated by Jeff Hafley. As you may have heard, the Vikings are 20-0 under Kevin O'Connell when they at least break even in the turnover department.
2. 26 penalties
The Packers' 26 penalties are fifth-most in the NFL thus far. Their nine offensive holding calls (one of which was declined) lead the league. Staying disciplined won't be easy this week against a Vikings team that has drawn 24 penalties from opponents, tied for sixth-most. Last week, the Texans committed 11 penalties at U.S. Bank Stadium, most of which were pre-snap flags on their offense. The Packers' offense won't have to deal with crowd noise this week, but it will have to deal with Brian Flores' chaotic defense and a pass rush led by Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Pat Jones II.
3. 204 rushing yards per game
Three weeks in, the Packers lead the NFL with 204 rushing yards per game. They ran for 163 against the Eagles, 261 against the Colts, and 188 against the Titans. Josh Jacobs is sixth in the league in rushing, but the trio of QB Malik Willis, RB Emanuel Wilson, and WR Jayden Reed has also combined for north of 300 yards on the ground. The job Matt LaFleur has done adapting his offense to be a run-heavy attack with Willis at quarterback has been quite impressive.
The Vikings have allowed just 71.3 rushing yards per game — tied for second-best in the league — but part of that is because teams have had to go pass-heavy against them while playing from behind. They did give up 100 yards to the 49ers' Jordan Mason in Week 2. Filling gaps, keeping contain, and generally playing solid team run defense will be important this weekend, even if Love does make his return to the lineup.