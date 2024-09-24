Brian Flores may have met his match in Matt LaFleur
Brian Flores' defense has taken the NFL world by storm over the first three weeks of the season. By the sounds of his own words though, Flores is expecting a far more difficult test this weekend in Green Bay than any his team has faced this season.
"Well, we certainly got one of the best coming up, as far as offensive coordinators," said Flores when discussing Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday. "I've had my share of tough days against LaFleur and his offenses, dating back to when he was in Tennessee."
Through three weeks the Vikings are allowing just 10 points per game while leading the league with 16 sacks. In three games against LaFleur-coached offenses (two Vikings/Packers games in 2023 and a 2018 Patriots/Titans game), Flores' defenses have given up an average of 26 points, 375 yards and forced just two total turnovers.
Flores remarked that what LaFleur has done this year with Malik Willis at QB isn't "being talked about enough."
"Quite honestly, we have to do everything we can to stay ahead of a guy like Matt," continued Flores. "I think for Matt to go in his bag and be a West Coast guy and then turn around and he's got this whole Zone Read/RPO/Counter Read, that's pretty impressive. And I don't think it's being talked about enough. It's impressive to watch. He's obviously a very, very good coach. One of the best in the league. This will certainly be a challenge, regardless of who the quarterback is."
Malik Willis has taken over quarterbacking duties in Green Bay the past two weeks after Jordan Love suffered a knee injury in the Packers' opening loss to Philadelphia. In those two weeks, Willis has led Green Bay to two wins while throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes and going without an interception. He has also rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in while operating a much more RPO-heavy offense than the Packers usually run with Love at the helm.
LaFleur has remained coy about Love's status for this week, saying he would be "limited" in practice and the team would take it "day-by-day." Flores called preparing for the two different play styles a "challenge" and that he's planning on having two different call sheets, depending on the quarterback.
"Obviously, he's got a menu of different styles of play. He tries to stay ahead of the defense, clearly," Flores said Tuesday. "They run it, they screen it, they drop back, they play action, they RPO, they got everything, which can try to keep you off balance. Some guys just have a knack for calling a game a certain way and he's done a great job with that for a long time."
"I learned a long time ago great coaches are able to adapt. There's so many injuries in the National Football League, this is going back to Bill Belichick, there's so many injuries that you have to be able to coach and play at a high level, regardless of what the situation is," Flores continued. "Obviously, Matt's had Aaron Rodgers, and they had a lot of success there. Then Jordan Love comes in, we've all see what he's done there. And then Malik Willis comes in and we're seeing what he's doing there. So obviously Matt's done a great job. Again, this should be talked about more than it is in my opinion."
On Willis, Flores praised the third-year QB out of Liberty, saying, "He's been very good."
"Obviously a threat with his legs as a runner but he's throwing the ball well. His first play, they started with a 30-yard catch-and-run last week," Flores said. "They got great receivers. Jayden Reed is an up-and-comer for sure. So is (Romeo) Doubs, they got some good players, really across the board. Malik ... he's very talented, that's why he's in this league. You find that to be the case, there's not a lot of players who don't have talent. But a good opportunity, the right fit, system, whatever you want to call it, and the guy can flourish. You've seen that for two games here with Malik."
"It's not easy. Look they got a good group. It's not just the system," Flores added. "Their o-line's good. They got good tight ends. They got good receivers. Good backs. They run off the ball. They're physical. This is one of the most physical teams I've seen."