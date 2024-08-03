Brian Flores praises Vikings undrafted rookies Gabriel Murphy, Dwight McGlothern
For the second consecutive year, undrafted rookies are making noise for the Vikings in training camp. Last year, it was mostly Ivan Pace Jr., who was joined on the initial 53-man roster by fellow UDFAs Andre Carter II and NaJee Thompson. (Pace, of course, went on to have one of the better rookie seasons by an undrafted player in Vikings history). This year, Gabriel Murphy and Dwight McGlothern are among the headliners of what looks like another standout UDFA class in Minnesota.
Murphy felt like a potential steal as soon as the Vikings signed him. A projected Day 3 pick out of UCLA, he put up huge numbers and impressive tape in college but went undrafted for size reasons. Sound familiar? He has very short arms for an NFL edge rusher, but Murphy is a dynamic football player. That much has already been on display in his first training camp. On Friday, he had a sack and a tipped pass against J.J. McCarthy to win a situational drill for the Vikings' second-team defense.
"The thing that stands out is just his football IQ," defensive coordinator Brian Flores said. "He's very bright. It's very important to him. We were in a staff meeting the other day and (someone) said that Gabe Murphy despises bad football. That's a good thought for a coach to say about a player. He's done a real nice job. I'm excited to see him moving forward, in preseason games. We've got a long way to go, but he's off to a good start."
Murphy will get every opportunity to make the Vikings' 53-man roster in a loaded outside linebacker room that also includes Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Pat Jones II, Carter, Jihad Ward, and a couple other undrafted rookies. Murphy got the most guaranteed money ($245K) of all of Minnesota's UDFAs this year. The Vikings like that he can rush from the outside, rush on the inside, and even drop into coverage or play off the ball.
"Gabe Murphy's showing up time and time again early on here as a guy that's versatile
in the rush game," Kevin O'Connell said earlier this week.
McGlothern has also been turning heads with his play from the cornerback position on the Vikings' second-team defense. He had an impressive pass breakup in a red zone period on Wednesday and blew up a screen pass on Friday. The 6'1" corner out of Arkansas had seven interceptions and 23 total passes defended over the past two seasons, earning All-SEC honors in 2022.
"Nudie's done a real nice job," Flores said, using McGlothern's nickname. "We liked a lot of things about him, as well, coming out. Ball skills would be the first thing that comes to mind. He's a guy who's just got a knack and a feel for being around the ball when it's in the air. Obviously he's got height and length and speed, but the instincts are the thing that jumped out to me and us as a staff. There's a lot to like about Nudie."
Unlike Murphy, McGlothern happens to play in a position group that is pretty wide open at the moment. With Mekhi Blackmon out for the year, the Vikings' top three corners seem to be Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin (once healthy), and newcomer Fabian Moreau. After that, McGlothern could be in the mix for a roster spot with players like Akayleb Evans, Duke Shelley, Jay Ward, Andrew Booth Jr., and A.J. Green III.
As far as undrafted rookies go, one other to keep an eye on is wide receiver Jeshaun Jones. He got plenty of guaranteed money and has been noticeable in camp thus far.