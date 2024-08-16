Browns radio guy refutes claim that Vikings 'destroyed' Deshaun Watson
If you ask Purple Insider's Matthew Coller about two days of joint practices between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, he'll tell you that it was a miserable 48 hours for both offenses as the defenses dominated.
According to Coller, it was an especially rough two days for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
"Destroyed him. Totally crushed him. It was a horrible two days for Deshaun Watson, for the entire Browns offense," Coller said Thursday night on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland. "Watson and (Jameis) Winston threw picks left and right, they were getting sacked all the time, in the two-minute drill nothing happened at all for the Browns offense. It was one-sided for both teams. It was probably as bad, as far as entertainment value practices, as you're ever going to see because the defenses were so much better. I thought Watson looked confused in a lot of ways. They still completed some passes, but this was 100% one-sided."
On Friday, Browns radio analyst Nathan Zegura heard the clip of Coller's critique.
"We embarrassed them the first day. It was complete and total, utter domination," Zegura said.
That's true. Coller agreed in his recap of the first joint practice.
"I respect that [the Vikings] came back and they fought back and it was a little more even, their offense against our defense," Zegura said of Day 2. "Their defense probably overall did get the better of our offense. Was it 100% domination? No not at all."
He continued: "Our offensive line had a lot of problems with what they were doing and Deshaun was definitely under duress a great deal. When [Coller] said they were throwing picks left and right, they each threw one pick yesterday and I don't think either one threw a pick the first day so that would be a little bit misleading."
Coller literally documented at least three interceptions thrown by Watson and Winston on the second day. Ivan Pace Jr. picked off Watson's first pass during 7-on-7 work and returned it for a touchdown. Rookie cornerback Dwight McGlothern and linebacker Andre Carter II also had interceptions.
"Was it a bloodbath the way that [Coller] described it? No, unless you're talking about the Browns D and the Vikings O," Zegura claimed. "Myles Garrett, he's wrecked Browns practices, I've seen it. He completely wrecked their practices. Our corners played well. And let's not forget, our defense did that without five of the 11 starters."
Is Zegura, who is apparently a huge wrestling fan, ready to fight Coller in a "Hell in a Cell" match?
"Come on, baby. That's called a squash mash. Let's go," he joked.