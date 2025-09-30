Browns turning to rookie QB could be just what Vikings need
Joe Flacco may be headed for a clipboard while the Browns throw rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel into the fire for his first career start on Sunday. But not just any first career start. If it happens, Gabriel will be making his starting debut in London and against the NFL's most complex defense.
Are the Browns crazy? That certainly seems to be the case as Mary Kay Cabot, the longtime Browns insider, said the Browns "will at least seriously consider making a quarterback change." ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo is also hearing that Gabriel is going to start.
When asked on 92.3 The Fan if she "expects" the change to happen, Cabot said: “I do expect them to, but there could also be some gamesmanship going on here."
“I don't really know," she elaborated. "But that could be a factor as well. It's important for them to go win this game in London. I think it's a winnable game for them if they don't turn the ball over. If they can get to 2-3, with everything that's going on right now in the AFC North, I think that's vitally important. So there could be a little bit of subterfuge going on as well."
Flacco has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.1% of his passes through five games this season. Last season, Flacco starting against the Vikings while playing for the Colts and he finished with a sub-optimal day with 179 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He was also sacked three times.
Gabriel has thrown four passes in two brief appearances this season. He was Cleveland's third-round pick earlier this year, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders being taken by the Browns in the fifth round.
Vikings undefeated against rookie QBs under Flores
Minnesota is 5-0 against rookie starting quarterbacks under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
Last season, the Vikings played three games against rookie quarterbacks. They beat Will Levis and the Titans once, and Caleb Williams and the Bears twice.
Levis was sacked five times and finished 17 of 31 for 295 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Williams totaled 531 yards with three touchdowns and no picks in two starts, and the Vikings sacked him five times. The Vikings didn't exactly manhandle either rookie last season, but they won both games and piled up a good amount of sacks.
In 2023, Flores' defense shut down Carolina rookie Bryce Young while sacking him five times. They also shut out the Raiders and rookie Aidan O'Connell, who was sacked four times and threw an interception.
If Gabriel starts, he'll be going to battle without two of their top three receivers as Cedric Tillman and DeAndre Carter are expected to miss multiple weeks with injuries. That leaves Jerry Jeudy as the No. 1 and a hodge podge of receivers behind him, including Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond.
Jeudy leads Cleveland with 182 receiving yards, but he has only 13 catches despite being targeted 30 times. Bond has seven catches for 85 yards and Thrash has just four receptions for 15 yards this season.
Good luck to Dillon Gabriel if he is indeed starting. He's going to need it.