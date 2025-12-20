What will it take for the Vikings to retain Brian Flores?

The 2025-26 season is the final year of Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores' current contract. What will it take for Minnesota to retain its top assistant?

Will Flores get a head coaching job?

Flores' name is not as hot in terms of potential head coaching candidates as it was this time last year. The Vikings' defense is still among the top 10 in many major statistical categories, so his name will still be mentioned for many open jobs. The Giants and Titans are currently the only two vacant head coaching jobs, but there will certainly be more this winter.

Many of the early candidate lists for head coach openings have not included Flores. It seems likely that Flores will remain a coordinator, but Minnesota still needs to re-sign him. His lawsuit against the NFL remains ongoing, so any discussion as a potential head coach will be complicated.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones wrote on Saturday about why Flores could still be a potential candidate this cycle.

"Flores has gotten a couple interviews for head-coaching jobs since his lawsuit against the league alleging discrimination, but he hasn't been a finalist anywhere. If six-to-eight head-coaching jobs open, as has been the case the past several years, Flores has the resume to get looks again," he wrote.

New contract

The specifics of Flores' current deal are not specified, but he has earned a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive coordinators in the NFL. Vic Fangio reportedly makes more than $4.5 million annually as the defensive coordinator of the Eagles. Chip Kelly signed a deal worth $6 million to become the Raiders' offensive coordinator, but he has already been fired.

All signs point towards Flores staying in Minnesota, but they'll have to pay up. There's no cap for how much you can pay your assistant coaches, and there's no reason to think the Vikings won't pay Flores what he's worth. Will his new deal be more than Fangio's?

Flores has proven himself as one of the best defensive play-callers in the sport. His contract situation should be as simple as Minnesota paying him what he's worth.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis