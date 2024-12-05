C.J. Ham chosen as Vikings' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Vikings fullback C.J. Ham has been chosen as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of Year Award.
Since 1970, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award has recognized an NFL player for their excellence on and off the field. One player, who has had a positive impact in their community, is nominated from every team in the league.
The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6, 2025. All 32 nominees will receive a donation for their chosen charity. Fans can vote for the player of their choice by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with their last name on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, or by voting directly at NFL.com/ManOfTheYear. The player with the most votes receives an additional $35,000 donation to their charity.
Ham, 31, is in his eighth season with the Vikings after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has led the way for running back Aaron Jones this season, who has rushed for 820 yards and three touchdowns. Ham rushed for his lone touchdown of the season in the team's 23-17 win over the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 5. He has also proven a core piece to the Vikings' special-teams unit, blocking a San Francisco 49ers punt in the team's Week 2 win.
Off the field, Ham hosted the 2024 UNRL Celebrity Softball Game in May, which benefitted the Thielen Foundation and Ham Family Scholarship Fund. Ham and his wife, Steph, also awarded two scholarships from the Ham Family Scholarship Fund to Twin Cities high school students of color. The scholarship fund was created in an effort to encourage and support BIPOC students to pursue higher-level education, while improving retention and graduation rates through financial support.
Ham also hosted his annual C.J. Ham Youth Football Camp in his hometown of Duluth, Minn., where 400 kids between the ages of six and 15 showed up for one-on-one football instruction. He also hosted a football camp in Sioux Falls, S.D., where the benefits went toward a future Sioux Falls scholarship recipient.
To read Ham's full list of accomplishments, click here.
Past recipients of the award include Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, among many others. The last Vikings player to earn the award was Madieu Williams in 2010. Cris Carter (1999) is the only other Vikings player to win the award.