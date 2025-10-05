Carson Wentz leaves game with shoulder injury, Max Brosmer next up
Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz departed Sunday's game in London with a left shoulder injury and is questionable to return, according to the team.
That means undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, the Vikings' third-string QB, may be needed in the second half. Brosmer came into the game for one play, a kneeldown, with three seconds left in the half.
UPDATE: Wentz is back in the game to begin the second half, with a sleeve on his shoulder. No Brosmer time for now.
Wentz, who is playing because J.J. McCarthy is hurt, took a big hit on a scramble late in the second quarter. He had taken a few hits over the course of the first half against the Browns. Wentz went to the medical tent on the sideline and then headed to the locker room for further evaluation. The NFL Network broadcast reported that he was getting X-rays.
Who is Brosmer? He spent four years at FCS New Hampshire and then transferred to the University of Minnesota for his final collegiate season. Following a strong year in the Big Ten, he signed with the nearby Vikings after going undrafted. Head coach Kevin O'Connell had evaluated him at the Gophers' pro days in both 2024 and '25 and had seen enough to be intrigued by Brosmer's potential.
That potential was on full display in the preseason. Brosmer completed 5 of 8 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown in the first preseason game. He wasn't quite as sharp in Week 2, going 15 of 27 for 156 yards and a pick. And he excelled in the third and final game: 15 of 23 for 161 yards and a TD.
The total numbers: 35 of 58, 364 yards, 2 TDs, and an interception. The tape showed a young quarterback reading the game well, making good decisions, and delivering mostly accurate throws. Brosmer is an older rookie without big-time arm talent, but his strength is his football intelligence and ability to process information before and after the snap.
If Wentz can't return, the second half will belong to Brosmer with the Vikings down 10-7 at halftime. They waived Desmond Ridder on Saturday, which means they don't have an emergency third quarterback on hand.
The emergency non-QB, if Brosmer were to get hurt, would almost certainly be running back Cam Akers, who threw a touchdown pass to Josh Oliver on a trick play in the first half.
