Live score updates from Vikings vs. Browns in London

Follow along as Minnesota and Cleveland go to battle to kick off Week 5 Sunday in the NFL.

Oct 4, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A general overall view as a red double decker bus passes by Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stadium is the site of the 2025 NFL London Games between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos and the New York Jets.
Oct 4, 2025; London, United Kingdom; A general overall view as a red double decker bus passes by Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stadium is the site of the 2025 NFL London Games between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The matchup between the Vikings and Browns is underway from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It's the second consecutive international game for the Vikings, who fell 24-21 to the Steelers last weekend in Ireland.

There's plenty of intrigue in this one. Rookie Dillon Gabriel makes his first career start for Cleveland, and he does it against Brian Flores' aggressive, complex defensive scheme. Can he limit mistakes and help the Browns move the football?

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings' injury-ravaged offensive line is going up against an elite defensive front let by superstar Myles Garrett. Carson Wentz will need to get the ball out quickly to avoid being battered by the Browns' pass rush.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Browns 7, Vikings 7

2:30 — Cam Akers just threw a touchdown pass to Josh Oliver. Yes, Vikings third-string running back Cam Akers. He took the direct snap, took a couple steps to his right, and hit a wide-open Oliver for the game-tying score. What a call by Kevin O'Connell.

Browns 7, Vikings 0

6:49 — The Browns capitalized off the turnover and take the lead first on a Dillon Gabriel touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr., a fellow rookie. Another rookie, Quinshon Judkins, set it up with a 32-yard run. This has not been an ideal start for the Vikings.

10:17 — The Vikings' first offensive possession was off to a great start. They picked up chunks of nine yards or more on three of their first four plays. And then Jordan Mason fumbled. And unlike last week, he wasn't near the sideline to kill the play. The Browns recovered near midfield.

13:01 — The Browns began the game with the ball at the 40 after an illegal kickoff from Will Reichard, but they got a holding penalty as part of a three-and-out and then punted it away.

