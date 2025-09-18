Christian Darrisaw, Harrison Smith trending towards playing for Vikings against Bengals, insider says
The Vikings won't have quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Aaron Jones and linebacker Blake Cashman Sunday against the Bengals, but it does appear that left tackle Christian Darrisaw and veteran safety Harrison Smith will make their respective season debuts.
"It's the highest it's been," said Pelissero on KFAN'a Power Trip Morning Show when asked what percent chance he thinks there is for Darrisaw to play. "It seems like it's trending toward Darrisaw playing on Sunday."
Darrisaw was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, so it appears that the only thing that could prevent the star left tackle from playing is a setback in his recovery from the torn knee ligaments he suffered Oct. 24, 2024.
If Darrisaw debuts, the only remaining question on the offensive line is about center Ryan Kelly, whose status is in doubt because of a concussion suffered Sunday night against Atlanta. Kelly did not practice on Wednesday. If he can't go, Michael Jurgens is expected to start at center.
Depth behind Darrisaw is a bit murky with backup left tackle Justin Skule not practicing Wednesday due to a concussion suffered against the Falcons. That would put Walter Rouse in line to be Darrisaw's backup.
On defense, the Vikings could have Smith roaming the middle of the field against the Bengals after missing the first two games with an illness that knocked him out of action for three weeks in August.
"With Harrison Smith, it also seems like this is potentially the week for him to get back," Pelissero said. "Another guy who if they really, really needed him they probably could've pushed him out there."
Players who were limited in practice Wednesday also include linebacker Jonathan Greenard (oblique), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), safety Theo Jackson (hip), tight end Josh Oliver (tight end), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion).