Vikings see movement on Thursday injury report ahead of Giants clash

After three starters on the offensive line didn't practice on Wednesday due to injuries, two of them were back on the field in a limited capacity during Thursday's Minnesota Vikings practice.

Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (heel) were documented on the injury report as limited participants on Thursday, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed a second consecutive practice with a knee injury.

Darrisaw hasn't practiced on Thursdays all season as part of his continued recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered more than 400 days ago in October 2024. It's the same injury that has had him on and off the injury report frequently this season, including keeping him out of last week's game against the Cowboys. With only three weeks left, the Vikings aren't planning on shutting him down.

"Christian Darrisaw said he preferred not to talk today when approached in the locker room," says Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. "He said he couldn’t answer a question about whether he will play again this season."

Not listed on the injury report are edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) and safety Josh Metellus (safety), who are both undergoing shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Two other notable names on Thursday's injury report are defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a thigh injury, and wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was limited for a second day in a row as he recovers from a back injury that he sustained while making a touchdown catch against Dallas. Nailor wound up staying in the game, so the expectation is that the Vikings are taking it easy with him in advance of him suiting up Sunday against the New York Giants.

Minnesota's injury report on Thursday. | Minnesota Vikings

The Giants released a long injury report on Thursday, with the key players being starting tackle Evan Neal and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Neal practiced on Wednesday but was a "DNP" on Thursday due to neck and hamstring injuries. Thibodeaux has yet to practice this week because of a shoulder injury.

The Giants' injury report on Thursday. | NFL

New York's defense is 30th in total yards allowed and 29th in points allowed this season, which means it could be another big day for Minnesota's offense after shredding the Commanders and Cowboys in back-to-back weeks.

The Giants' biggest weakness is against the run, where they rank 31st at 153.6 yards allowed per game. If there was ever a game for the Vikings' 24th-ranked running game to get going, this is it.

