Cornerback D.J. Reed tabbed 'most important' free agent for Vikings to sign
The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of work ahead this offseason, and finding good fits in free agency is among the tasks.
The primary offseason decision will be at quarterback and whether they bring back Sam Darnold after a standout season or hand the reigns to J.J. McCarthy, who appears set to return from a season-ending meniscus injury in his rookie year.
But beyond that, the Vikings will have holes to fill on the roster, including in the secondary. Minnesota allowed fifth-most passing yards per game (242.0) last season, and their key free agents include cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin and Stephon Gilmore, who could retire, as well as safeties Cam Bynum and Theo Jackson. There are decisions to make.
And that's why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dubbed free agent cornerback D.J. Reed, most recently a New York Jet, as the "most important" target for the Vikings in free agency. Davenport did have a caveat that this signing is assuming the Vikings extend or franchise tag Darnold, giving them leverage in any potential offseason trades for the quarterback.
Reed, 28, has established himself as a consistently strong cornerback in New York, where he's spent the last three seasons. In 14 games in 2024, Reed had 64 tackles, 11 passes defended and one sack. Pro Football Focus (PFF) issued him a 70.7 overall grade, 43rd among 223 graded cornerbacks, and a 70.1 coverage grade, 47th of 223 cornerbacks.
"Reed ... isn't a superstar," Davenport wrote. "But the 28-year-old is a quality starter who hasn't allowed a passer rating against of 90 in any of the past five seasons."
In 101 career NFL games, Reed has recorded 414 total tackles, 50 passes defended, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a pair of sacks. Reid has played in at least 10 games in each of his seven NFL seasons, his best coming in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, according to PFF, when he posted a 78.6 overall grade.
There's reason to believe Reed would be a good fit in Brian Flores' defense as a clear standout corner who would improve their ability to defend the pass from Day 1. The Vikings have cap space if they want to make Reed an offseason priority.