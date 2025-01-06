Dan Campbell to Kevin O'Connell: 'I'll see you in two weeks'
Dan Campbell certainly respects the Minnesota Vikings, even after his Detroit Lions walloped them 31-9 to win the No. 1 seed and the NFC North title on Sunday night.
"Great job, I'll see you in two weeks," Campbell appeared to tell Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell during a brief handshake following the final game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football.
Campbell's words appeared to draw a small smile from O'Connell, and it's very much a possibility that round three between the Vikings and Lions will be happening in a couple of weeks. All that needs to happen is the Vikings, Eagles and Buccaneers advance to the Division Round of the playoffs.
As the No. 1 seed, the Lions have a first-round bye and will host the lowest remaining seed after the upcoming wild-card weekend. If No. 2 Philadelphia defeated No. 7 Green Bay and No. 3 Tampa Bay takes care of No. 6 Washington, the Lions would await the winner of the No. 5 Vikings against the No. 4 Rams.
The Vikings and Rams will meet in Los Angeles and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT Monday, Jan. 13.