Inside The Vikings

Dan Campbell to Kevin O'Connell: 'I'll see you in two weeks'

If the Vikings beat the Rams and the Bucs and Eagles win, the rematch with Detroit will happen.

Joe Nelson

Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines as the Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sidelines as the Lions play the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dan Campbell certainly respects the Minnesota Vikings, even after his Detroit Lions walloped them 31-9 to win the No. 1 seed and the NFC North title on Sunday night.

Related: Missed opportunities, Jahmyr Gibbs doom Vikings in gut-punch loss to Lions

"Great job, I'll see you in two weeks," Campbell appeared to tell Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell during a brief handshake following the final game of the regular season on Sunday Night Football.

Campbell's words appeared to draw a small smile from O'Connell, and it's very much a possibility that round three between the Vikings and Lions will be happening in a couple of weeks. All that needs to happen is the Vikings, Eagles and Buccaneers advance to the Division Round of the playoffs.

As the No. 1 seed, the Lions have a first-round bye and will host the lowest remaining seed after the upcoming wild-card weekend. If No. 2 Philadelphia defeated No. 7 Green Bay and No. 3 Tampa Bay takes care of No. 6 Washington, the Lions would await the winner of the No. 5 Vikings against the No. 4 Rams.

Related: 12 things that stood out in the Vikings' demoralizing loss in Detroit

The Vikings and Rams will meet in Los Angeles and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT Monday, Jan. 13.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Home/News