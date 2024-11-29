Daniel Jones looking to 'help out,' excited for 'awesome opportunity' with Vikings
Kevin O’Connell’s system, the fact the head coach is a former quarterback himself and the things the Vikings have been able to do offensively were among the things that drew Daniel Jones to Minnesota.
The former New York Giants starting quarterback signed with the Vikings’ practice squad on Wednesday, just days after being waived by New York. It was tumultuous for Jones in New York the last couple seasons, which ultimately resulted in his exit with the Giants, but he’s looking forward for the opportunity to start anew in Minnesota.
“I think you’re always looking to grow and improve and work on your craft, see where you can get better and pick up certain things, so yeah, I’m looking forward to that, but more so, just to help out," Jones told reporters on Friday. "To be a part of a good quarterback room, a good offense and see where I can help.”
Jones already has some familiarity with Vikings starter Sam Darnold, who he competed against in a cornhole tournament in 2020. "That might be the last time I played cornhole. I gotta bring some of that back," Jones said. Jones is looking forward to working with O'Connell and the Vikings coaching staff, a big reason he decided to sign in Minnesota.
"(O'Connell) knows quarterback play, knows how to build the quarterback environment and I think just being a part of that and learning from him and his whole staff was a great opportunity for me," Jones said.
For now, Jones is working on playing catch-up and learning the offense. And building relationships, something he said is key during his first experience in another organization. And he's looking forward to getting back to U.S. Bank Stadium, where he won a playoff game just two years ago. He noted the fans and environment there are "incredible."
Really, Jones is just looking to help out however he can.
“Excited to be here. Excited to be a Minnesota Viking. Awesome opportunity," Jones said. "Just looking to help out and be a part of this team. We’ve got some great momentum going, and I just want to help out any way I can, so thrilled to be here, awesome opportunity, excited to be a Viking.”