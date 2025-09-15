Darrisaw, Kelly health crucial as Vikings set to face gauntlet of pass rushers
Paging Christian Darrisaw: The Vikings need you back to save J.J. McCarthy from what's coming.
McCarthy was sacked three times by the Bears in Week 1 and six times by the Falcons in Week 2. Only Tennessee rookie Cam Ward has been sacked more (11 times) than McCarthy through two games, and if McCarthy thought he didn't have much time to throw against Chicago and Atlanta, he's in for a rude awakening with the next seven games against teams with elite pass rushers.
While the Bengals have big issues with Joe Burrow's toe injury, they still have Trey Hendrickson coming off the defense's right side. That's the side that's been occupied by left tackles Justin Skule and Walter Rouse while Darrisaw slowly makes his way back from torn knee ligaments, and the duo (mostly Skule) has been made to look like the backups they are.
Hendrickson has two sacks this season after posting back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons and he could single-handedly wreck the game if Darrisaw isn't out there.
In Week 4, McCarthy and the Vikings will be in Ireland for a date with T.J. Watt and the Steelers. Pittsburgh is off to a rough start, allowing 30+ points to the Jets and Seahawks, but that pass rush has a history of being dangerous and they could take advantage if Minnesota's line isn't full strength.
Myles Garrett and a really strong Browns defense will be waiting for the Vikings in London in Week 5. Garrett leads the NFL in both sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (6). He's a menacing force who is surely going to have some face-to-face meetings with McCarthy. The way Cleveland moves Garrett with stunts will mean Darrisaw's presence on the end and center Ryan Kelly's experience next to rookie Donovan Jackson will be paramount to Minnesota's ability to slow down Garrett.
After a Week 5 bye, the Vikings host the defending champion Eagles, who are still giving quarterbacks fits with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Joshua Uche and Jalyx Hunt. Minnesota specifically beefed up the offensive line by signing Kelly and Will Fries, and drafting Jackson, to compete against beastly defensive fronts like the Eagles have.
The Chargers, Lions and Ravens follow. All of them have fearsome pass rushers, including Khalil Mack (Chargers), Aidan Hutchinson (Lions) and Nnamdi Madubuike (Ravens).
Darrisaw appears to be close to making his return. There is hope that he could be back this week to face the Bengals, and if not, then he'll surely (we think) be ready for the Week 4 game against Pittsburgh. Minnesota likely would've placed him on injured reserve at the start of the season if they didn't think he'd be back by Week 3 or 4.
Kelly suffered a concussion against the Falcons and his status this week is uncertain. Kelly received glowing marks from Pro Football Focus in 14 snaps as a pass protector before he left the game with the traumatic brain injury in the second quarter. Michael Jurgens replaced him and it was downhill from there for the Vikings offensive line.