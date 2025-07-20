Daunte Culpepper has 'all the confidence in the world' in J.J. McCarthy
While Brett Favre was sensational in 2009 and Kirk Cousins had some wonderful seasons while quarterbacking the Vikings, it's hard to put any quarterback in purple and gold above Daunte Culpepper over the last 25 years.
Culpepper, now 48 years old, thinks 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy is going to be special for the Vikings.
"The information I've gotten on him, and I had an opportunity to meet him a few times and he's very sharp. And I like that about him. He asked me, 'What do you think about my situation?' I said it's kind of similar to what I went through," Culpepper said on The Viking Age podcast.
"I told him, just do your thing. I have all the confidence in the world in him, based on how he presented himself to me and the film that I've seen on him. I think he's a phenomenal player, and I know he's chomping at the bit to get out there and show a lot of the naysayers that they're wrong."
Culpepper was 22 years old when the Vikings drafted him 11th overall in 1999. He was 23 when he started he led the Vikings to an 11-5 record and an appearance in the NFC championship game in 2000-01. Sure, the Vikings lost 41-donut to Kerry Collins and the New York Giants, but Culpepper threw for 33 touchdowns and rushed for seven more en route to being named to the Pro Bowl.
The big difference between Culpepper and McCarthy sitting their rookie seasons was that Culpepper got to practice every day while McCarthy was rehabbing a knee injury. One thing that should McCarthy overcome any liabilities that come with not practicing for an entire season is that he'll be throwing passes to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, which is comparable to Culpepper having Randy Moss and Cris Carter on the field during his first season as the starter.