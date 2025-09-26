Did Kevin O’Connell all but confirm J.J. McCarthy is out through Vikings’ bye?
J.J. McCarthy, unsurprisingly, was ruled out for the Vikings' Week 4 game against the Steelers on Sunday in Ireland. McCarthy was one of four players identified by head coach Kevin O'Connell that will miss the first of two straight international games.
However, it was in comments made to Minnesota-based reporters shortly after his meeting with international media when Kevin O'Connell stated the caution they are taking with McCarthy's return. That caution appears to hint at a longer timeline until his return to game action.
While McCarthy did travel with the team for the Week 4 and 5 games in Ireland and London, respectively, O'Connell ruled out the 22-year-old returning to action, saying he has "not even thought about" a potential overseas return.
If that is the case, that McCarthy won't see the field in Week 5 against the Browns, then the earliest Vikings fans could see him return is Week 7 against the Eagles. Minnesota has a bye week in Week 6 following their back-to-back international games.
O'Connell said as the team goes through their overseas trip McCarthy will be "day to day" and that the coaching and training staff will monitor "where he is at" and whether he can "start ramping up his workload." The fourth-year head coach stated that he wouldn't consider putting McCarthy back on the playing field until his ankle is fully healed.
Since McCarthy's injury was first revealed following the Week 2 loss to Atlanta, there have been multiple reports over a stated timeline for McCarthy's return. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported a 2-to-4 week timeline, while CBS' Tracy Wolfson, who was on the sideline Sunday for Minnesota's 48-10 win over the Bengals, said the expectation for a return is in Week 7 against the Eagles.
O'Connell reiterated on Friday that he wants McCarthy to fully heal, saying, "I really meant it the other day when I said I want him to get 100 percent healthy." O'Connell said earlier this week that McCarthy has "got to get healthy" before he can return but that it's also about being prepared to play. Minnesota would most likely want to see McCarthy get a full week of practice reps before putting back out on the field.
"I think it's a part of his game to be able to move. I think he moves a lot better than people give him credit for, especially when he is healthy," O'Connell said Friday. "It's not going to be okay to just be close because then you risk obviously a setback or him taking more reps when he's not truly 100 percent. As we look forward to getting him back in there."
The Vikings are seemingly in no rush to force McCarthy's return. With veteran QB Carson Wentz at the helm on Sunday, the Vikings' offense operated at it's best level of the season. O'Connell has repeatedly praised Wentz's point guard-like play in the blowout Week 3 win.