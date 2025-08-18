'Did someone say our name?' Vikings' male cheerleaders respond to bigotry
After weeks of being subjected to homophobic hate and bigotry, two men who earned a spot on the Minnesota Vikings cheerleader team have responded.
Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn are in their first year on the Vikings cheer squad, breaking onto a roster that has been dominated by women for decades. Vile reaction on social media, namely X, has seen Shiek and Conn on the receiving end of hate and disrespect.
Among those whipping up hatred is former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver Antonio Brown, who threw his support behind the "MAGA" movement and President Donald Trump last year. He shared a video of Shiek and Conn last week, using an offensive, anti-gay slur to describe the pair.
“Wait…did someone say our name?” Shiek wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of him and Conn in their cheer uniforms.
The Vikings issued a statement last week defending Shiek and Conn, noting that male cheerleaders have been commonplace in football, that Shiek and Conn have an "impressive dance background," and that despite apparent threats from Vikings "fans" on social media that they would cancel their season tickets, none actually have.
“While many fans may be seeing male cheerleaders for the first time at Vikings games, male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading,” the Vikings said in a statement.
“In 2025, approximately one-third of NFL teams have male cheerleaders. Every member of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders program has an impressive dance background and went through the same rigorous audition process. Individuals were selected because of their talent, passion for dance and dedication to elevating the game day experience. We support all our cheerleaders and are proud of the role they play as ambassadors of the organization.”
Vikings cheerleaders begin their season in April (and commit for a full year) following a three-week audition process and interviews with cheer staff and the Vikings. Roster hopefuls have to compete at a final audition in front of fans at the Mall of America.
"Excited and honored to share that I am officially a 2025-26 Minnesota Vikings Cheerleader!" Shiek posted on Instagram after making the team. "I am so grateful for this journey, the support, and the opportunity to make a little history along the way. I hope to represent and inspire what’s possible when you stay true to who you are."
The Daily Beast notes that teams with male cheerleaders this year include the Rams, Patriots, Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Colts, Titans, Eagles, 49ers, and Ravens.