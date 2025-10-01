Do the Vikings have anyone to fear if Myles Garrett doesn't play for the Browns?
If the Cleveland Browns don't have Myles Garrett on Sunday, do they have anything at all?
Garrett, who has five sacks and 22 quarterback pressures, is not expected to practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury. That's literally the last thing Browns fans wanted to see on a week that will see them hand the quarterback job to rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel.
Minnesota should still anticipate that Garrett will play Sunday in London because head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is "day to day." However, if Garrett isn't 100% it'll be a bonus for a Vikings offense that could be playing with backups at left guard, center, and right tackle.
Starting left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) is out for sure, and so too is right tackle Brian O'Neill (MCL sprain). Starting center Ryan Kelly's status is yet to be determined as he recovers from his second concussion of the season.
With Garrett, the Browns' defense has been up and down. They held the Bengals (with Joe Burrow) to 17 points in Week 1 and limited the Packers to 10 points in a shocking come-from-behind win in Week 3.
In Week 2, they held the Ravens to 45 rush yards on 21 attempts, but couldn't stop Lamar Jackson, who shredded them for 225 yards and four touchdowns. Last week, they lost 34-10 to Detroit despite holding the Lions to 277 yards of total offense and just 3.8 yards per rush.
Without Garrett, the Browns have solid defensive players, but no one really knows whether those players are a product of all the attention Garrett commands.
Behind Garrett's 22 pressures, the Browns' next-best pass rushers are Maliek Collins (13 pressures) and Isaiah McGuire (11 pressures). No one else has more than seven pressures.
Behind Garrett's five sacks, only one Browns defender has more than one (Collins with two).
Garrett leads all NFL defensive linemen and linebackers with a 34.7% pass rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Collins is No. 2 on the team with a 21.5% win rate.
Collins is the highest-graded defensive tackle in the league by PFF, and the Browns also have two linebackers in PFF's top eight through four weeks. Can they do what they've done without Garrett on the field?
If Garrett doesn't play or is less than 100%, the Browns may need a miracle to beat a Minnesota team that arrived in London on Monday and will have the advantage of facing a rookie quarterback making his first career start while playing without two of the top-three wide receivers on the team.
The Browns don't leave for London until Wednesday evening, meaning they'll be dealing with jet lag while the Vikings are well adjusted to European life after playing last week's game in Ireland.