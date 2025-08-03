Do the Vikings have a kicker problem on their hands again?
For much of last year, it looked like the Vikings had found their long-term solution at kicker in Will Reichard, who they selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft out of Alabama. That still might end up being the case. But Reichard has had a shakier-than-ideal start to his second training camp, and he generally hasn't quite looked the same since the quad injury that cost him a month as a rookie.
Reichard missed twice from inside 40 yards at Saturday's practice, going wide left both times. He also missed twice the last time we saw him kick, hitting the left upright from 53 yards out and missing wide right from 46 on Tuesday. In total, Reichard has gone 13 for 18 in the three open practices where he's taken live field goal reps. That's not great for a training camp setting.
To be very clear, I think it's entirely too early for any sort of real concern. Reichard has plenty of time to work with special teams coordinator Matt Daniels and fix whatever issues he's having. None of this will matter if he delivers in the regular season, which is still more than a month away from beginning.
But it at least bears watching. It's something to keep in mind over the rest of training camp and into preseason action, which starts next Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Early last season, Reichard was a bit of a rookie sensation. He had an incredible training camp, booming kicks through the uprights from long range over and over. He then began his NFL career by going 14 for 14 on field goals and 20 for 20 on extra points over the Vikings' first seven games. That includes four makes from beyond 50 yards.
But after the bye week, Reichard missed a couple field goals in a game against the Colts and cited some discomfort in his kicking leg. He wound up landing on IR with a quad injury, which cost him the next four games (John Parker Romo had an effective stint as his replacement). Upon returning, Reichard went 10 for 14 on field goal attempts the rest of the way. He wasn't the automatic sniper he was prior to the injury.
And early in training camp, the shakiness seems to have carried over. Again, it's too early for significant concern. The Vikings don't suddenly need to bring in a kicker for competition. But given the franchise's history at the position, fans will be monitoring Reichard closely to see if he can get back to his pre-injury form.