Driver charged more than six months after crash that killed Vikings' Khyree Jackson
The driver who allegedly caused the crash that killed Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two of his high school teammates last July was charged on Thursday in Prince George's County, Maryland.
Cori Clingman, 23, was indicted by a grand jury on 13 counts, including vehicular manslaughter and DUI, Maryland State Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a press conference.
"On July 6 of 2024, our community lost three amazing young men," Braveboy said. "This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred ... This starts our fight to get justice for these three young men, their families, Wise High School, the NFL, and this entire community."
Police say that Clingman attempted to change lanes "while driving at a high rate of speed" shortly after 3 a.m. on July 6 in Upper Marlboro, MD, striking the vehicle containing Jackson, Anthony Lytton, and Isaiah Hazel.
Jackson's Dodge Charger subsequently "traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck multiple tree stumps." Jackson, Lytton, and Hazel died in the crash. Clingman and the two passengers in her vehicle were uninjured, as was the driver of another car struck by Clingman.
Police said at the time that "investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash."
Jackson was 24 years old, with the crash happening a little over two months after the former Alabama and Oregon cornerback had been drafted by the Vikings.