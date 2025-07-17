Everson Griffin denies 'unruly' allegation after Delta flight turns back to Chicago
The "unruly" passenger that prompted a Delta flight from Chicago to Minneapolis to turn around shortly after takeoff on Wednesday was allegedly former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl defensive end Everson Griffen.
TMZ first reported the incident and Delta has issued a statement saying the flight returned to Chicago "to have an unruly passenger removed."
Griffen has since addressed the allegation: "I'm doing just fine. My behavior was not unruly at all. Why would they let me go[?]" Griffen shared on Instagram.
"Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end," Delta's statement reads. "We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta."
Details about his "unruly" actions haven't been disclosed, so it's unclear what Griffen did to prompt the plane to return to O'Hare International Airport. The flight departed O'Hare at 10:56 a.m. CT and landed back at the airport at 12:09 p.m. CT, according to flight records.
Griffen has been public about his mental health struggles since a 2021 incident in which he called the police to his home and then refused to leave. Following that incident, Griffen said in a social media post that he is bipolar and that he will be an advocate for mental health.
In November 2024 Griffen was given a 60-day sentence and four years of probation stemming from a DWI arrest earlier in the year. As part of his supervised probation, Griffen cannot use alcohol or any controlled substances, with the exception of prescribed medications.
On May 28, 2024, Griffen was stopped on the interstate after being tracked at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone by a state trooper. His blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.10 percent, above the 0.08 legal limit. He was also found to be in possession of cocaine, according to the charges.
Griffen played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and then again in 2021. He had 85.5 career sacks and made four Pro Bowls.