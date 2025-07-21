Ex-Viking Everson Griffen jailed for alleged probation violations
Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen was booked into the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis on Saturday for an alleged probation violation.
According to court records, a warrant for Griffen's arrest was issued at 4:30 p.m. CT Friday and the arrest was made at 8:49 p.m. Saturday. He is being held in custody without bond before appearing in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
The Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilatation filed a probation violation report on Friday, alleging that Griffen failed to "comply with random drug testing," in addition to failing to "follow probations instructions" and "abstain from alcohol and substance abuse," the warrant explains.
His arrest comes just days after Griffen's alleged "unruly" behavior on a flight from Chicago to Minneapolis prompted the pilots to turn back after takeoff to have Griffen removed. Griffen denied acting unruly.
Griffen was sentenced to four years supervised probation in connection to his DWI arrest in May 2024. The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to third-degree DWI, while one of his two DWI charges was dismissed. The court also dismissed charges for careless driving and fifth-degree drug possession.
His sentence required him to complete a DWI assessment and "follow all instructions of probation," including no alcohol or controlled substances with the exception of prescribed medications.
Griffen was involved in multiple mental health incidents in 2018 and 2021 while playing for the Vikings. After the '21 incident, he opened up about his mental health struggles and diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Griffen, who had 85.5 career sacks, played for the Vikings from 2010-19 and again in 2021.