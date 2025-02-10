Ex-Viking Nick Muse shotguns beer with Saquon Barkley after SB victory
What a year it was for former Vikings tight end Nick Muse, who got to shotgun a beer with Saquon Barkley after the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory on Sunday.
Originally a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina in 2022, Muse had done enough to stick around for a third season in Minnesota, making the 53-man roster out of training camp. He appeared in four games during the regular season, playing on special teams and seeing a handful of offensive snaps.
On Nov. 25, Muse was waived by the Vikings. That just happened to be his 26th birthday. He was brought back to the practice squad shortly thereafter and remained there for the rest of Minnesota's 14-win season, which came to a disappointing end in the first round of the playoffs.
After the Vikings' season ended, Muse didn't sign a futures deal with the team. In late January, he accepted an offer to join the Eagles' practice squad, which meant he was technically alive in the postseason again. He was then cut from the practice squad a week later, but was brought back two days after that. That meant he got to be with the team for the Super Bowl.
And that's how Muse found himself shotgunning a beer with Barkley, the AP Offensive Player of the Year, in the Superdome locker room following the Eagles' 40-22 win over the Chiefs.
What a life.
Muse wasn't the only ex-Viking to partake in the celebration. Lewis Cine, the Vikings' former first-round pick, was there and will get a ring. He was on the 53-man roster but was never active for a game with the Eagles. Also on the practice squad with Muse were Khari Blasingame, Parry Nickerson, and Dallas Gant.
