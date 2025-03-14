Ex-Vikings defensive tackle signs with Chiefs in free agency
Former Vikings defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, per multiple reports.
Tillery, 28, spent last season with Minnesota on a one-year deal and is now joining a new team for the third time in the last four years, as the former Chargers first-round pick (28th overall in 2019) has reached the journeyman stage of his career.
Last season, Tillery played a total of 482 defensive snaps for the Vikings while making $2.75 million. He was rather mediocre, recording 17 pressures, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and zero sacks. He was fourth on the Vikings in snaps among DTs, trailing Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Bullard, and Jihad Ward. Among the 89 interior defenders who played at least 400 snaps last season, Tillery's 50.2 PFF grade ranked 74th (Ward and Bullard were only slightly better). It was a bit of step back for Tillery, who had the highest-graded season of his career in 2023 with the Raiders.
The Vikings have massively upgraded their defensive tackle room this offseason. They signed Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million) and Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million), bringing in a pair of two-time Pro Bowlers who have been among the best interior pass rushers in the NFL within the last few years. Both are coming off of significant injuries and slightly past their primes, but if healthy, they'll provide a major boost to Minnesota's defensive front.
Beyond Phillips, Allen, and Hargrave, the Vikings also have young players Jalen Redmond, Taki Taimani, and Levi Drake Rodriguez as depth options at DT. They could look to retain Bullard or Ward or add a different veteran for additional depth, and they could also still very much draft a defensive tackle as high as the first round in April.
In Kansas City, Tillery will help replace Tershawn Wharton (Panthers) and get the opportunity to play alongside future Hall of Famer Chris Jones.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.