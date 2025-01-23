Ex-Vikings TE Nick Muse signs with Eagles' practice squad
Former Vikings tight end Nick Muse signed with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad this week.
Muse had been on Minnesota's practice squad this past season. He hadn't signed a reserve/futures deal with the team, which allowed the Eagles to swoop him up ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders. Muse obviously won't play in that game, but he may end up signing a futures deal with Philadelphia to be on their offseason roster heading into 2025.
The 227th overall pick out of South Carolina three years ago, Muse was the final selection in the Vikings' infamously-poor 2022 draft class. He appeared in 16 regular season games over the past three seasons, playing 19 snaps on offense and 182 on special teams. In eight career preseason games, he caught 15 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Muse's lone regular season reception was a 22-yarder against the Lions in the final game of the 2023 campaign.
This season, Muse appeared in three games on offense, but his most notable moment might've been when the Vikings waived him from the active roster just hours after wishing him a happy birthday on social media. He later stuck around the practice squad.
Of the Vikings' ten selections in the 2022 draft, just four — Ed Ingram, Brian Asamoah II, Ty Chandler, and Jalen Nailor — remain on the roster heading into the final year of their rookie contracts. Ingram was benched as the Vikings' starting right guard this season, Chandler and Asamoah hardly played, and Nailor had an up-and-down year (six touchdowns, four drops) as the team's WR3. The six who are gone are Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Esezi Otomewo, Vederian Lowe, and now Muse.
T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver figure to remain the Vikings' top two tight ends next season, with Oliver a possible extension candidate. Johnny Mundt and Robert Tonyan are free agents, so the Vikings will need to retain or add some depth there.
