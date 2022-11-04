Final Vikings-Commanders Injury Report: Dalvin Tomlinson Out, Cam Dantzler Questionable

Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is officially out for Sunday's game against the Commanders, meaning Minnesota will be without one of its best, most impactful defenders. Tomlinson is dealing with a calf injury and wasn't able to practice at all this week, but there's hope that he'll be able to return for next week's huge matchup against the Bills.

Without Tomlinson, the Vikings will need their depth at defensive tackle to step up. Alongside starter Harrison Phillips, it'll be a rotation consisting of Jonathan Bullard, James Lynch, Khyiris Tonga, and Ross Blacklock. Those four players have slightly different skill sets and will be deployed by coordinator Ed Donatell and D-line coach Chris Rumph based on the game situation and Washington's offensive personnel.

Bullard, who missed last week's game with an illness, is probably the favorite to lead that quartet in snaps. Tonga, by far the biggest player on the roster at 338 pounds, made his Vikings debut last week and impressed with his strength at the point of attack. Blacklock, a former second-round pick acquired via trade before the season, is the best pass rusher of the group.

The Vikings also have two players questionable: CB Cam Dantzler Sr. and WR Jalen Nailor. Dantzler was able to practice in full on Friday with a neck injury, which suggests he has a good chance to play. If he can't go, the Vikings have special teams ace Kris Boyd and rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans as depth on the outside. Nailor only plays on special teams.

The Commanders will be without WR Jahan Dotson, RB J.D. McKissic, and starting LBs David Mayo and Cole Holcomb. Rotational pass rusher Shaka Toney is questionable.

Here's the full injury report. We'll know the statuses of Dantzler, Nailor, and Toney when inactives are announced at 10:30 a.m. central time on Sunday.

