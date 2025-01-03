Final Vikings injury report vs. Lions: Pat Jones II, Aaron Jones updates
Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II is officially out for Sunday night's game against the Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Friday. Jones suffered a knee injury against the Packers last week — on a controversial but legal low block from Tucker Kraft — and wasn't able to get enough work this week to be ready to go.
Without Jones, who is third on the roster with seven sacks and nine total tackles for loss this season, the Vikings will lean on rookie Dallas Turner in a big role against Detroit. Turner has a sack or an interception in each of the last three games and seems to be finding his stride late in his first NFL season. He'll be their No. 3 edge rusher behind Pro Bowlers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel in this game.
"To me, looking at not only snap counts but actual impactful plays, Dallas has had a pretty significant role here for the better part of this nine-game run we've been on," O'Connell said. "Felt his play style, energy, athleticism. And that's normal for a guy, especially at that position, as his rookie season has gone on. I expect DT to be flying around. He's played in some big games before, so this will be nothing to him."
Jihad Ward, who is a hybrid between outside linebacker and defensive lineman, is also in line for a major role. For depth at OLB, the Vikings could call upon undrafted rookies Bo Richter and Gabriel Murphy, the latter of whom would need to be elevated from the practice squad.
The good news for the Vikings is that RB Aaron Jones is off the injury report and good to go. He suffered a quad contusion against the Packers but was never realistically going to miss this game. Look for Cam Akers to remain involved as well.
Two key backups on defense are questionable: CB Fabian Moreau and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Their statuses could also impact the Vikings' potential practice squad elevations on Saturday.
This story will be updated when the Lions announce their final injury report for Sunday's game.
