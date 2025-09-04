First Vikings-Bears injury report of Week 1: Darrisaw, Smith, Johnson
The Vikings' first injury report of the 2025 regular season has arrived.
Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) and safety Harrison Smith (illness) didn't practice on Thursday. But that doesn't necessarily mean they won't play on Monday night in Chicago.
Darrisaw is in the final stages of recovering from the significant knee injury he suffered last October. Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that his availability will be a joint decision made after the Vikings see how he feels over the course of this week. Darrisaw did practice on Wednesday. His status may not be determined (or at least revealed) until shortly before game time on Monday. If he can't play, Justin Skule would be in line to start at left tackle for the Vikings against the Bears.
Smith has been dealing with what reports called a "personal health matter." It's not believed to be any sort of long-term concern, but his status for Week 1 remains up in the air. If the Vikings are without their 14th-year safety, they'd need to give bigger roles to other players in their secondary alongside safeties Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson and top cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. Jeff Okudah, Jay Ward, and Tavierre Thomas would be among the players in that mix.
Two other Vikings didn't practice: RB Zavier Scott (ankle) and DT Elijah Williams (hamstring). Both are depth players who were injured in the final preseason game. They made the 53-man roster and weren't placed on IR, which suggests the Vikings expect to have them available fairly soon.
Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) and Jalen Nailor (hand) were listed as full participants. There had previously been some concern about Nailor's availability, but he'll be out there on Monday night barring a setback. Justin Jefferson was not listed on the injury report at all after missing almost all of training camp due to a mild hamstring strain.
For the Bears, No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson was a limited participant due to calf and groin injuries. Starting linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) did not practice. The Bears also have a couple backup running backs who are banged up.
The full injury report is below.