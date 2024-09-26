Five key matchups that will decide Vikings-Packers in Week 4
Standing in between the Vikings and a 4-0 start are the rival Green Bay Packers, who will be fired up ahead of this Sunday's divisional showdown at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 2-1, loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, and expected to get starting quarterback Jordan Love back from injury this weekend. It should be quite the game.
Here are five key matchups that will go a long way towards determining the outcome.
1. Justin Jefferson vs. Jaire Alexander
Jefferson said on Thursday that he feels like Alexander, who tries to get in his head, cares about this individual matchup more than he does. Whether that's true or not, their battle will be one of the key things to watch when the Vikings have the football in Green Bay. This'll be the first showdown between the two since a Week 17 game in the 2022 season where Jefferson had just one reception and Alexander griddy'd on him. Last year, Jefferson was hurt for the game at Lambeau and Alexander missed the game in Minneapolis due to a team suspension.
The Vikings' superstar receiver has hit the ground running with Sam Darnold, racking up 273 yards and three touchdowns through three weeks. But he only has 14 catches, in part because the Vikings have barely trailed. If this game is as competitive as anticipated, Jefferson — who has gone for 8-169-2 and 9-184-2 against the Packers in his career, though both were at U.S. Bank Stadium — could be in line for a signature performance at Lambeau Field. He'll have to go through Alexander, who has two interceptions and a top-12 PFF grade among cornerbacks so far.
2. Bradbury/Ingram vs. Clark/Wyatt
Every time the Vikings play the Packers, Kenny Clark is going to be a focus of the offensive game plan. With 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 16 career games against Minnesota, he's earned that respect. He's one of the tougher matchups on the schedule every year for Vikings center Garrett Bradbury, who tends to struggle against the top DTs in pass protection. Clark isn't quite Dexter Lawrence, but he's disruptive.
The Packers' edge rusher duo of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith is a solid one, but it's actually defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (9) and Clark (7) who lead the Packers in pressures so far, per PFF. Wyatt was a first-round pick out of Georgia a couple years ago. Those two could eat against Bradbury and RG Ed Ingram, who have allowed ten pressures apiece this season and have rough pass-blocking grades. The Vikings will need to be wary of that potential mismatch on the interior.
3. Aaron Jones against his old team
Another week, another juicy revenge game storyline. Jones says he has nothing but love for the Packers and understands that them releasing him this spring was a business decision. Nonetheless, he'd surely love to have a big game in his return to the stadium he called home for seven seasons. Expect Jones to have a central role in the Vikings' offense once again this weekend, both as a runner and as a receiver out of the backfield. Oh, and if he scores, he's definitely Lambeau Leaping. The Packers are just 20th in run defense DVOA through three weeks.
4. Jonathan Greenard vs. Zach Tom
The Vikings' leading pass rusher this season is Greenard, whose 17 pressures are tied for fifth-most in the league. He's coming off a huge game against his old team, racking up three of his four sacks on the season last Sunday. Greenard lines up on the left side of the defense (and thus the right side of the offense) nearly 70 percent of the time, which means his primary matchup this week will be Zach Tom, the Packers' right tackle who hasn't been charged with a single pressure allowed on 89 pass blocking snaps. Whether it's Love or Malik Willis at QB for the Packers, generating pressure off the edges will be key for Minnesota.
5. Brian Flores vs. Matt LaFleur
Every week, the matchup I'm generally most excited to watch is Flores against the opposing play caller and/or quarterback. This week should bring another fascinating chess match between the Vikings' mad scientist defensive coordinator and the Packers' LaFleur, who is one of the better offensive minds in the game. The way Green Bay has adjusted from the Love offense to a run-heavy, misdirection-focused attack with Willis at QB has been quite impressive. How well LaFleur and Love fare against the Vikings' chaotic defensive looks will perhaps be the factor that dictates this outcome more than anything else.