Five things that stood out from Vikings' win over Packers
It wouldn't be a Minnesota Vikings game if it didn't take until the bitter end to decide a winner.
The Vikings extended their win streak to nine games with a nail-biting 27-25 victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. They held off the Packers despite a late push from their division rivals, and they set up a huge season finale next week in a game that has a significant impact on the NFC playoff picture.
Here are five things that stood out from the Vikings' win over the Packers:
Akers saves the day
Momentum was with the Packers. Jordan Love had just hit Malik Heath for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut Green Bay's deficit to two points with 2 minutes, 28 seconds remaining. The Packers had all of their timeouts remaining, and with a stop, they'd give themselves a chance to get the ball back and make a push for a potential game-winning field goal.
They'd never get the chance.
One first down away from the victory, the Vikings were facing a third-and-2 with under two minutes remaining. Sam Darnold rolled out to the right and threw a pass towards Cam Akers, who was off balance and falling backwards. Akers was able to haul in the pass for a 6-yard gain anyway, allowing the Vikings to take three knees and claim victory.
Speedy delivery
Jalen Nailor hadn't caught multiple passes in a game since Oct. 24 and didn't have a touchdown reception since Nov. 24. The wide receiver, whose nickname is "Speedy," reset both of those statistical categories on their first touchdown drive.
Nailor caught a 10-yard pass from Darnold during a nine-play, 77-yard scoring jaunt that was capped when Darnold found him wide open in the corner of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown and a 7-3 Vikings lead in the second quarter.
The Packers got a steady dose of Speedy as the Vikings made Nailor a more consistent part of the offense on Sunday. Nailor ultimately finished with five receptions for 81 yards and the touchdown, a strong game for the No. 3 receiver.
Kicking struggles
It was a rough day for Will Reichard, who early in the season appeared to be the end of the Vikings' kicking curse. Reichard missed two field goals in the game and had a kickoff fall short of the landing zone early in the third quarter. It wasn't the first sign of struggles for the rookie, who hasn't looked himself since a Nov. 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Reichard both his field-goal attempts in that win and shortly after landed on injured reserve. He returned on Dec. 8, but including the game against the Colts, Reichard has made just 7 of his last 12 field-goal attempts. He missed kicks of 57 and 43 yards — the latter ended up being significant in the fourth quarter — during Sunday's win over the Packers. He also missed a 55-yarder at the end of the half, but got another chance due to a Green Bay penalty and hit from 50 yards.
Had Reichard made the 43-yarder in the fourth quarter, it would have given the Vikings a 30-10 lead. Instead, the Packers marched right down the field for a touchdown and converted on a two-point try to make it a 27-18 game. They found the end zone again in the fourth quarter that made it 27-25. Reichard's field goal could have put the game out of reach earlier.
Either way, the Vikings found a way to win, but Reichard's recent struggles are troubling considering he started the season a perfect 14 for 14, including makes from 57 and 58 yards.
Darnold keeps delivering
Darnold had the clutch final pass to Akers, but he also bounced right back after his interception in the third quarter allowed the Packers to get back into the game. Green Bay scored just four plays after Darnold's pick to Carrington Valentine on a 2-yard touchdown run from Josh Jacobs to make it a 20-10 game and breathe some life into the team.
But Darnold provided a quick answer, leading the Vikings on an eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive that he capped with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Akers. Aside from the third-quarter pick, Darnold was otherwise excellent, finishing with 377 passing yards while completing 33-of-43 passes, three touchdowns and the interception. Yet another big game.
Darnold just continues to deliver week after week for the Vikings.
Playing for the division and conference crown
The Vikings are one win away from the NFC title.
The win over the Packers ensures the Vikings will be playing for the NFC North division title and the top seed in the conference when they take on the Detroit Lions in the regular-season finale next week at Ford Field in Detroit. The winner will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the loser will be the No. 5 seed and a wild-card team on the road in the first round.
It can't get more high stakes than that. The Vikings set themselves up for an incredible finish to the year with Sunday's win.
