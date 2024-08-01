Former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer is a J.J. McCarthy believer
On Wednesday, the greatest No. 9 in Vikings history got a chance to meet the player who hopes to carry on that legacy and become the franchise's next star quarterback.
"9 look alright?" J.J. McCarthy asked Tommy Kramer. "I see all the photos up there (inside the team's facility), the vintage photos of you wearing the No. 9. You might've worn it better than me."
Kramer posted the video of the interaction on social media, captioning it "Viking fans, we have a great young man here. He has a great arm, he’s smart and he’s a winner."
Kramer, now 69 years old, played quarterback for the Vikings in the No. 9 jersey from 1977 to 1989. A Pro Bowler in 1986, he ranks second in franchise history behind Fran Tarkenton in games started at QB, games won at QB, and passing yards. Kramer is third behind Tarkenton and Kirk Cousins in completions and passing touchdowns.
McCarthy, the highest-drafted quarterback in Vikings history, is in line to be the next franchise QB in Minnesota if he pans out. The 21-year-old rookie out of Michigan is off to a strong start at his first training camp, impressing with his comfort level in the offense and his arm talent. Whether he surpasses veteran Sam Darnold on the depth chart before Week 1 of this season, midway through the year, or not until 2025, he'll get his chance to be the guy for Kevin O'Connell moving forward.
