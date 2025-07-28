Fresh off his own cancer battle, Randy Moss was Deion Sanders' daily rock
Randy Moss, just months after beat cancer, was part of Deion Sanders' support group while the Hall of Fame cornerback and current University of Colorado football coach was fighting cancer himself in recent months.
Sanders, 57, revealed during a press conference Monday that he was diagnosed with cancer and had his bladder removed. Since the surgery, Sanders says there are no signs of cancer and he will coach this season.
Among those Sanders thanked for being in his corner during a difficult time was Moss. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver checked in daily with his fellow legend.
"Randy Moss," Sanders began. "[Moss prayed] for me. He and his wife — told me what I need to be doing. He's gone through some things very similar. Randy Moss, man. I love him to life, love him more than ever. He tells me he's going to come to a game this year. I pray that. But he gave me so much strength and so much guidance — and so much love. Respect and appreciation."
Moss stepped away from his role at ESPN on Dec. 6, 2024 and a short time later announced that he was a cancer survivor following a procedure to remove cancer from his bile duct, which was located between his liver and pancreas. Moss said he was due to undergo radiation and chemotherapy, and he made his emotional return to ESPN during the Super Bowl in February.
Moss began his NFL career with the Vikings in 1998. Sanders was an established superstar by then, and it was the only season the two legends shared teh field during a regular-season game. It was Wednesday, Nov. 25, 1998 when the Vikings rocked the Cowboys 46-36 and Moss posted his iconic stat line of three catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns.