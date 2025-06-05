Go big or go home: Why the Vikings should trade for Jalen Ramsey
If J.J. McCarthy is the guy the Vikings believe him to be, a three-year Super Bowl window is about to open up in Minnesota. They've spent this entire offseason constructing an incredible roster around their young, rookie-contract quarterback. Why stop now? There's a star player out there who would address their biggest remaining (non-QB) question mark, the cornerback position.
His name is Jalen Ramsey, and the Vikings should seriously consider trading for him.
Ramsey will almost certainly be dealt by the Dolphins at some point before the start of this season. The two sides mutually agreed to seek a trade, and Miami has had talks with various teams dating back to before this year's draft, according to reports. It's likely only a matter of time until he ends up elsewhere. There's a chance he could end up being released if the Dolphins can't find a trade, but there figures to be enough interest that Miami can get something back for Ramsey, perhaps depending on how much of his contract they're willing to eat.
This is an opportunity for GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to go out and add a great player to a position that is one injury away from being a glaring weakness, if it isn't already. The Vikings' top two cornerbacks heading into this season are Pro Bowler Byron Murphy Jr. and newcomer Isaiah Rodgers, who they're high on. After those two, the depth is suspect. Mekhi Blackmon is coming off of missing all of last year with a torn ACL. Jeff Okudah is a reclamation project on his fourth team in as many years. Dwight McGlothern is a former undrafted free agent. The floor is low, and things could get dicey quickly with an injury to Murphy, Rodgers, or Blackmon.
An NFL defense, like an offensive line, can be a weak-link unit. If the Vikings' cornerbacks struggle and allow receivers to get open early, their elite-looking defensive front won't have time to get home. Opposing quarterbacks could look to pick apart Brian Flores' defense with a quick passing game.
That's where Ramsey comes in. Yes, he turns 31 in October. But the seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro is still a very, very good football player. He started all 17 games for the Dolphins last season and earned a 76.9 PFF grade, which ranked eighth among the 92 corners who played at least 500 snaps. Ramsey, who has 24 career interceptions, can play press man coverage or make instinctive plays in zone. He's a strong run defender and tackler who recorded a career-high 12 pressures last season as a blitzer. He can do all of the things Flores wants his cornerbacks to do. Long-term, there's been speculation about Ramsey potentially going the Charles Woodson route and moving to safety to extend his career.
Just imagine adding Ramsey to a Vikings defense that already includes Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave, Harrison Phillips, Blake Cashman, Ivan Pace Jr., Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, and Murphy. This already looks like a unit with a chance to be dominant. Bringing in Ramsey could make them almost unfair to play against. Keep in mind that Kevin O'Connell and several other Vikings coaches have familiarity with Ramsey from their time with the Rams.
It likely wouldn't cost too much in terms of draft capital, maybe a Day 3 pick. The main issue is the contract. Prior to last season, Ramsey signed a three-year, $72.3 million deal that kicks in this year. But it's also not as bad as it may seem. Less than $25M is guaranteed. Any team acquiring Ramsey could potentially get the Dolphins to eat some of his 2025 money, and they'd then be able to get out of the deal after a year or two without too much dead cap. If the Vikings were to acquire Ramsey, he wouldn't come cheap, but I'd trust Adofo-Mensah and Rob Brzezinski to manage the salary-cap element of it all. They have the cap space to do it.
There's no greater roster-building advantage than a good quarterback on a rookie contract. McCarthy still hasn't played his first regular season game, but the Vikings believe they have just that. That's what allowed them to go out and sign players like Allen, Hargrave, Will Fries, and Ryan Kelly this offseason, and to re-sign Murphy and Aaron Jones. They recognize that the window is right now. The Vikings currently have over $356 million committed to their 2025 roster, an NFL high. What's a bit more?
To be clear, there have been no real indications that this is something the Vikings are considering. Reports suggest the $24 million in guaranteed money might be a real obstacle for Minnesota, so this may be a long shot. The Rams, who won a Super Bowl with Ramsey on the roster in 2021-22, appear to be the favorites.
But who knows? Anything is still on the table. What if Ramsey could be the final piece that helps bring this Vikings roster to the Super Bowl in the next year or two? If I'm Adofo-Mensah, and I see this opportunity in front of me, I'd try to make it happen and find out the answer to that question.