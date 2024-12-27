'Hate' expected to fuel pivotal Vikings-Packers matchup
Sunday afternoon will be the 129th meeting between the Vikings and Green Bay Packers. It will be Justin Jefferson's ninth all-time game against Green Bay, and he's developed a keen understanding of the heated rivalry of the NFC North.
The Week 17 matchup has plenty of incentives for both Minnesota and Green Bay. The Vikings are firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Packers are looking to play spoiler. It will be the first of two pivotal divisional matchups that culminates when Minnesota ends the year in Detroit against the Lions.
"Just the competition in our division, it's definitely high, especially with us just competing for the No. 1 spot. Detroit is still a dominant team and Green Bay is still a dominant team as well as us," Jefferson said. "This year is definitely crazy to see the talent we have on our side of the division. These last two games are definitely big for us. Just going against Green Bay, everybody knows we hate them, and they hate us. The fans know, just the whole rivalry in general is just something to get juiced up about."
This week's game will also be broadcast as America's Game of the Week with FOX's No. 1 broadcast crew with Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady and Erin Andrews. It will be arguably the biggest on the Sunday slate.
The Vikings have won two straight in the rivalry and they're looking for three straight wins for the first time since 2016-18. The Packers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs and they're not in the race for the NFC North title, but they still could usurp the Vikings as the No. 5 seed. Sunday should be another great chapter in one of the NFL's best rivalries.
