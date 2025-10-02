Here’s what the Vikings’ patchwork O-line depth could look like vs. Browns
Minnesota's offensive line is a mess going into Sunday's London showdown with the Browns. With no indication that starters Donovan Jackson (wrist), Ryan Kelly (concussion) and Brian O'Neill (knee) are going to play, there is significant uncertainty about who will be protecting Carson Wentz against Cleveland's staunch defense.
Muddying the situation further is the hamstring injury backup center Michael Jurgens is dealing with. Reports from the United Kingdom on Thursday indicate that Jurgens did not practice for a second straight day. That's expected after head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that they will try to get Jurgens back to practice by Friday, but it's obvious that there is a very real chance Jurgens is ruled out for Sunday's 8:30 a.m. CT kickoff.
If Jackson, Kelly, Jurgens, and O'Neill are out, what is the offensive line going to look like? Here's a logical approach that would require activating a few players from the practice squad.
Position
1
2
3
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Walter Rouse
Matt Waletzko?
LG
Joe Huber
Henry Byrd
Vershon Lee?
C
Blake Brandel
Joe Huber
Byrd or Lee?
RG
Will Fries
Henry Byrd
Vershon Lee?
RT
Justin Skule
Walter Rouse
Matt Waletzko?
Based on reports from Thursday's practice, it appears that Blake Brandel is the next man up to play center. He has been Jackson's backup at left guard, so if he plays center, then the other backup guard, Joe Huber, likely slides into the starting spot at left guard.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
According to Vikings beat reporter Alec Lewis, Brandel, Huber, Henry Byrd, and Vershon Lee were all taking snaps at center on Thursday.
Byrd and Lee are on the practice squad, so they need to be elevated to the 53-man roster to play on Sunday. Byrd and Lee can both play guard, although Lee, a rookie from South Carolina, started at center in his final season of college football.
Outside of Brandel, NFL experience is definitely lacking among the depth guys on the interior offensive line.
- Huber: He's a rookie out of Wisconsin; 12 snaps at right guard this season
- Byrd: Third season on the Vikings' practice squad; 8 career snaps on special teams
- Lee: He's a rookie out of South Carolina
With Justin Skule expected to start at right tackle in place of O'Neill, the only regular starters guaranteed to start are left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right guard Will Fries.
Who are the backup tackles right now? Walter Rouse and Matt Waletzko, who signed with the Vikings and is currently on the practice squad. Waletzko, a native of Cold Spring, Minn., had 20 career regular-season snaps at tackle for the Cowboys between 2022 and 2024.