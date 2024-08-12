Inside The Vikings

How J.J. McCarthy's preseason debut stacks up against other rookie QBs, past Vikings

McCarthy impressed with a solid performance on Saturday. How does it stack up?

Jonathan Harrison

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports / Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
J.J. McCarthy's stellar preseason debut Saturday left many Vikings fans giddy about the future. National pundits were impressed by McCarthy's strong performance too, with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah the most recent analyst to praise the performance. "All good signs," Jeremiah tweeted. "Impressive debut."

How does it compare to recent preseason debuts? Well, let's compare McCarthy's day to recent Vikings rookies as well as recent first round QB selections across the league.

For reference, McCarthy went 11 of 17 for 188 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception on 30 total snaps. PFF gave the Vikings rookie an 84.0 passing grade.

Here are other Vikings rookie QBs and their August debuts in the last 15 years... (you may have to scroll horizontally to view the entire table).

J.J. McCarthy v Raiders, 2024 (30 snaps)

11/17

188 yards

2 TDs

1 Int

84.0 passing grade

Jaren Hall @ Seahawks, 2023 (27 snaps)

6/14

37 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

48.3 passing grade

Kellen Mond v Broncos, 2021 (46 snaps)

6/16

53 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

53.5 passing grade

Teddy Bridgewater v Raiders, 2014 (37 snaps)

6/13

49 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

48.2 passing grade

Christian Ponder @ Titans, 2011

8/13

84 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

N/A

McCarthy's debut easily stands out among Vikings rookie QBs of recent memory. What about against first-round QB selections from the four previous draft classes?

J.J. McCarthy v Raiders, 2024 (30 snaps)

11/17

188 yards

2 TDs

1 Int

84.0 passing grade

Bryce Young v Jets, 2023 (11 snaps)

4/6

21 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

50.8 passing grade

C.J. Stroud @ Patriots, 2023 (12 snaps)

2/4

13 yards

0 TDs

1 Int

34.3 passing grade

Anthony Richardson @ Bills, 2023 (29 snaps)

7/12

67 yards

0 TDs

1 Int

66.7 passing grade

Kenny Pickett v Seahawks, 2022 (32 snaps)

13/15

95 yards

2 TDs

0 Int

63.9 passing grade

Trevor Lawrence v Browns, 2021 (15 snaps)

6/9

71 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

58.5 passing grade

Zach Wilson @ Giants, 2021 (22 snaps)

6/9

63 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

78.8 passing grade

Trey Lance v Chiefs, 2021 (29 snaps)

5/14

128 yards

1 TD

0 Int

49.0 passing grade

Justin Fields v Dolphins, 2021 (33 snaps)

14/20

142 yards

1 TD

0 Int

70.0 passing grade

Mac Jones v Commanders, 2021 (33 snaps)

13/19

87 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

82.0 passing grade

Once again, McCarthy comes out with having probably the most impressive debut among recent first round quarterback picks. However, as Justin Fields and Mac Jones illustrate, having a good preseason debut doesn't signal a successful career. C.J. Stroud had the quietest debut on the table above, yet he won rookie of the year last season and led the Texans to the playoffs.

McCarthy's debut also compares pretty favorably against the five other first-round QBs from this year's draft, although every single one showed some flashes.

J.J. McCarthy v Raiders (30 snaps)

11/17

188 yards

2 TDs

1 Int

84.0 passing grade

Caleb Williams @ Bills (20 snaps)

4/7

95 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

69.3 passing grade

Jayden Daniels @ Jets (11 snaps)

2/3

45 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

80.1 passing grade

Drake Maye v Panthers (6 snaps)

2/3

19 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

56.2 passing grade

Michael Penix Jr. @ Dolphins (24 snaps)

9/16

104 yards

0 TDs

0 Int

62.6 passing grade

Bo Nix @ Colts (39 snaps)

15/21

131 yards

1 TD

0 Int

67.6 passing grade

How McCarthy builds off the performance will be more telling. Minnesota will host their annual night practice Monday night before heading to Cleveland for a couple joint practices with the Browns. Minnesota and Cleveland will face each other in their second preseason game Saturday, with kick off set for 3:25 p.m. CT.

Jonathan Harrison

JONATHAN HARRISON

