How likely is it that Vikings place Blake Cashman on injured reserve?
Blake Cashman could be placed on injured reserve before the end of the week, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
"First of all, Blake Cashman might end up on injured reserve, which would knock him out for four games. It sounds like that's a real consideration," Pelissero said Thursday on KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show.
"We'll probably get an answer on that around Saturday, which is when teams typically make IR moves. But regardless, he's going to miss some time here."
Cashman pulled up with a hamstring injury when he was chasing Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on a scramble during Minnesota's 27-24 win on Monday night. Cashman went to the blue medical tent and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.
While the Vikings haven't said anything about a possible stint on injured reserve, head coach Kevin O'Connell did indicate Wednesday that Cashman and running back Ty Chandler could miss some games.
"With Blake Cashman and Ty Chandler, Ty was able to finish the game but it looks like both of them will miss some time," O'Connell said. "I do plan on both of them returning, but I don't have a real timetable as far as what that looks like from a standpoint of the next few weeks."
Without Cashman, the Vikings turned up the pressure on Williams and the Bears and kept them scoreless until Chicago's pinultimate drive. By then, the Vikings had rallied from a 17-6 deficit and built a 27-17 lead.
O'Connell gave backup linebacker Eric Wilson a game ball for his performance replacing Cashman. Wilson finished with five tackles and blocked a punt, while also wearing the green dot on his helmet, meaning he relayed the defensive play calls to his teammates on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson played 25 snaps and was in coverage for 13 of them — and Williams was 0-for-2 when throwing into Wilson's coverage. The veteran linebacker also led Minnesota with a 90.9 run defense grade.