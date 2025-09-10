Vikings face numerous injury concerns ahead of Falcons clash
The Vikings played without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ACL recovery), wide receiver Jordan Addison (suspension) and veteran safety Harrison Smith (personal health issue) in Week 1 against the Bears, but they could be down even more starters in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
How are Christian Darrisaw and Harrison Smith doing?
While Addison still has two games to serve on his suspension, Darrisaw and Smith will "both continue to ramp up their work" this week in practice, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday. O'Connell said both are "doing very well."
What's the latest on Blake Cashman and Ty Chandler?
With Darrisaw and Smith still up in the air, the Vikings will for sure be without starting inside linebacker Blake Cashman and backup running back/kick returner Ty Chandler, who were injured against the Bears. Cashman suffered a hamstring strain and Chandler is dealing with a knee injury.
"With Blake Cashman and Ty Chandler, Ty was able to finish the game but it looks like both of them will miss some time," O'Connell said. "I do plan on both of them returning, but I don't have a real timetable as far as what that looks like from a standpoint of the next few weeks."
What happened to Jeff Okudah and Andrew Van Ginkel?
The statuses of cornerback Jeff Okudah and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel are also up in the air as they recover from concussions suffered against Chicago.
"They're both doing well but they are indeed in the protocol and they will work their way through that over the next few days," O'Connell said, "and we'll see where they're at for the football game."
Meanwhile, running back Zavier Scott and defensive tackle Elijah Williams will return to practice this week after missing Monday's game with injuries.
Which backups will the Vikings rely on?
If Darrisaw misses another game, Justin Skule will likely get a second straight start at left tackle.
If Smith doesn't return, Theo Jackson and Jay Ward will again see increased work.
If Okudah doesn't play, Dwight McGlothern appears to be next in line for meaningful snaps.
If Van Ginkel doesn't play, Dallas Turner could see more work while Bo Richter or Chaz Chambliss could find some playing time.
Without Cashman, the start at inside linebacker will go to Eric Wilson, who had five tackles and blocked a punt against the Bears.
With Chandler out of action, the return of Scott to the backfield could fill that void, both as a third-string running back and a kick returner alongside rookie Myles Price.