How to watch and listen to the Vikings' season opener
The Vikings are just days away from kicking off their 2024 season in New York against the Giants. Here is all the info you will need for how to tune into the game.
Kenny Albert and former Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma will handle the call for the game on the FOX broadcast. Megan Olivi is set to be the sideline reporter.
The game will be broadcast on FOX in all of Minnesota and western Wisconsin as well as all of North and South Dakota and nearly all of Montana. 506 Sports' coverage map also shows the game will be televised in Miami, the western corner of Texas and part of New Mexico, as well as much of the Northeast.
(Coverage map below, courtesy of 506 sports. Vikings-Giants coverage indicated by portions of map covered in blue.)
If you are not in one of the designated markets that is set to get the game over the air, you can sign up for a free trial to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube. Then it's up to you to keep the subscription for $479/year or cancel your free trial before you get charged.
On the radio side, Vikings fans in the Twin Cities can tune into 100.3 KFXN-FM for coverage of the Vikings' season opener with Paul Allen on play-by-play. For Vikings fans outside the Twin Cities area, visit the Vikings Radio Network's info page for more info on where you can tune into the radio broadcast.
Portions of northwestern, southwestern and southeastern Minnesota will also have the New England Patriots-Cincinatti Bengals game on CBS at noon, with much of the state being excluded from having access to that game.
After the Vikings game, FOX will air the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns game, with Tom Brady as analyst, while CBS will feature the Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Chargers.