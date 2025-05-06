Inside The Vikings

'I'll take anything': Jamie Erdahl publicly pleas to announce Vikings draft pick

Erdahl blew the Gjallarhorn in before a Vikings-Colts game in 2024. Is a pick next?

Joe Nelson

Jamie Erdahl making a plea to announce a Vikings pick at the 2027 NFL draft.
Jamie Erdahl making a plea to announce a Vikings pick at the 2027 NFL draft. / NFL Networ
In this story:

Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl wants nothing more than to announce a Vikings draft pick when the event is held in Washington, D.C. in 2027.

Why D.C.? Because she went to college in the nation's capitol and as a Minnesota native she is a lifelong Vikings fan. She got the idea stuck in her head when thinking about Kyle Brandt, her co-host on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, announced a pick for the Buffalo Bills a few years ago, and then seeing WWE superstar Seth Rollins announce a Green Bay Packers pick last month.

"I went to college in D.C. I am an American University alum. As everybody knows, I am a Vikings fan, born and bred in Minnesota. This is my public plea. I'll take a seventh round, but I wanna make a pick in the 2027 NFL draft," Erdahl said Tuesday.

"Can I pick a Vikings player? Am I allowed to do that? it's all coming together. It's in two years, and I don't know, I could've fallen off a cliff totally in terms of prominence in the NFL. I'll take a seventh rounder, I don't care. I'll do anything. It could be for any team, but it would be cool if it was for the Vikings. So, there is my public and unabashedly shameful plea."

Here at Vikings On SI, we're all for it because — selfishly and honestly — one of our most popular stories in the past couple of years was about Erdahl getting emotional when Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell surprised with the honor of blowing the Gjallarhorn before a Vikings game during the 2024 season.

Erdahl has risen to NFL media prominence after growing up in the Twin Cities, attending Breck School and then playing college basketball and softball and St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota. She then transferred to American University to pursue a degree in broadcasting.

Things are working out quite well for the Minnesotan, and the Vikings should 100% approve her plea.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News