'I'll take anything': Jamie Erdahl publicly pleas to announce Vikings draft pick
Minnesota native Jamie Erdahl wants nothing more than to announce a Vikings draft pick when the event is held in Washington, D.C. in 2027.
Why D.C.? Because she went to college in the nation's capitol and as a Minnesota native she is a lifelong Vikings fan. She got the idea stuck in her head when thinking about Kyle Brandt, her co-host on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, announced a pick for the Buffalo Bills a few years ago, and then seeing WWE superstar Seth Rollins announce a Green Bay Packers pick last month.
"I went to college in D.C. I am an American University alum. As everybody knows, I am a Vikings fan, born and bred in Minnesota. This is my public plea. I'll take a seventh round, but I wanna make a pick in the 2027 NFL draft," Erdahl said Tuesday.
"Can I pick a Vikings player? Am I allowed to do that? it's all coming together. It's in two years, and I don't know, I could've fallen off a cliff totally in terms of prominence in the NFL. I'll take a seventh rounder, I don't care. I'll do anything. It could be for any team, but it would be cool if it was for the Vikings. So, there is my public and unabashedly shameful plea."
Here at Vikings On SI, we're all for it because — selfishly and honestly — one of our most popular stories in the past couple of years was about Erdahl getting emotional when Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell surprised with the honor of blowing the Gjallarhorn before a Vikings game during the 2024 season.
Erdahl has risen to NFL media prominence after growing up in the Twin Cities, attending Breck School and then playing college basketball and softball and St. Olaf in Northfield, Minnesota. She then transferred to American University to pursue a degree in broadcasting.
Things are working out quite well for the Minnesotan, and the Vikings should 100% approve her plea.