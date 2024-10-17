NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl brought to tears by Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's surprise
NFL Network's Good Morning Football host Jamie Erdahl grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota and she's coming home to sound the Gjallarhorn for her hometown Vikings against the Colts later this season.
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell appeared on GMF Thursday and offered Erdahl with the opportunity to return to the Twin Cities on Nov. 3 and partake in the pregame festivities. The surprise brought the Minnesotan to tears.
"Jamie, obviously, you hold a special place within this building, as a Minnesotan and former resident of the Twin Cities," O'Connell said. "We figured what bigger time to bring you back home when we play the Indianapolis Colts. I know you know a lot about our culture, our great environment at U.S. Bank Stadium. How about coming out to sound our Gjallarhorn?"
Erdahl went viral earlier this week when she got into a friendly debate with fellow Minnesota native and NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero about her high school alliance with Breck High School compared to Pelissero's Edina High School.
Minnesota's game with the Colts is scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT on Nov. 3. Erdahl will be able to lead one of the coolest pregrame traditions in the NFL in her return to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.