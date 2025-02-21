If Packers cut controversial cornerback, Vikings could make high-risk, high-reward move
There's drama across the border and while it's possible the Packers and Jaire Alexander can come to agreement on a contract, it seems more likely that Green Bay will cut the former All-Pro cornerback and let him become a free agent.
If that happens, Alexander could be added to the pool of talented cornerbacks the Minnesota Vikings could be swimming in as they search to restock a cornerback room that could lose Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau to free agency.
Alexander could be cut with a pre-June 1 designation. If that happens, the Packers would save $6.8 million on his nearly $25 million cap hit, according to Over The Cap. It would still cost the Packers $18.1 million in dead money, but long-term commitments would be out the window.
If he's cut, the Vikings could be a suitor. But any team interested in signing the 28-year-old might want to tread carefully. Alexander played in just seven games each of the last two seasons and was on the field for only four games in 2021.
When healthy, he was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro Second Team selection in both 2020 and 2022.
The Vikings are reportedly very interested in striking a conract extension with 2024 Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. If they bring him back at top dollar and are able to add an accomplished veteran like Alexander on a low-risk, one-year prove-it deal, it could be a perfect scenario.
Minnesota would add a high-risk, high-reward cornerback who would could seek revenge twice a season in the rivalry games between the Vikings and Packers. And Alexander would be able to put the drama between him and Justin Jefferson to rest.
None of this matters unless the Packers cut Alexander, but his name is one to monitor for a Vikings team that is going to be cornerback hunting in March.
